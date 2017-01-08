EXPOSED: How Uhuru and Top Jubilee Operatives SHOULD TREAT All the 47 County Governors, Examples from USA

In the Picture former CIC Chairman Hon Charles Nyachae- 2010 Constitution is clear on mandate of National and County Governments.





By Phil Etale

I have been reading about how the US government treats State Governors. I am surprised that the President of the World Super Power respects the position of a GOVERNOR and the holder of that office.

That the President of the United States of America can place a call to a Governor informing him/her of his intention to visit their area of jurisdiction for a public rally shows the respect the tenant of the White House has for fellow elected leaders. It doesn’t matter to the President of the US that the Governor of Alaska is Independent candidate, his Arizona counterpart is Republican while Carlifonia Governor is a Democrat, all are elected Governors.

It doesn’t matter to President Obama that the Republicans presently have 32 Governors while his ruling Democratic Party has 17, he treats them equally as heads of the 50 States. It didn’t matter to Obama that Florida Governor Rick Scott snubbed him when he toured Florida for a public rally, he respected his decision and did not order the ‘user friendly’ police to withdraw the Governor’s security detail and revoke his firearm license. That is MATURITY.

A president must not act with ANGER and must not be deceived by his handlers. A president must be a good example to the people he/she governs and must at all times be welcome to criticism and develop ‘shock absorbers’. Harassing elected leaders and more so Governors gives them more energy to launch verbal missiles at the Presidency and make them so popular for those in power to shake.

Leadership comes and go. It is given by the PEOPLE and taken by the PEOPLE. Above all, those who believe in GOD like me know that HE IS A GOD OF JEALOUS. Good day brothers and sisters.

