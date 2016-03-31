WHY Hon Timothy Bosire was RIGHT in NOT Joining Uhuru’s PR Moment of Silence for FALLEN SOLDIERS

By Nyambega Gisensa

Why should Hon Bosire stand in total hypocrisy for a moment of silence when our sons, cousins, brothers, fathers and uncles are being killed in abandon in Somalia?

Does a moment of silence take away the fact that their families are languishing in pain?

Does a moment of silence take away the fact that almost all of those who were injured while bravely fighting for our country have never been compensated?

Does a moment of Silence take away the fact that our government continues to idle KDF’s negligence in the El-Adde attack in which we lost almost 200 soldiers were massacred?

They include 19-year-old Army Corporal Jonathan Ogeke and Major Geoffrey Obwoge.

Months after the tragic El-Adde attack, we still do not know if Major Obwoge was captured, killed in the bomb attack or beheaded.

Today, to the face of the nation, MP Timothy Bosire made the bravest move to a president who continues to ignore the plea of majority of Kenyans-Evaluate the war in Somalia. Are we gaining or losing momentum???

As a reporter who has been on the front line covering our brave sons in Somalia, we need more than a moment of silence for our fallen soldiers.

And today, Hon Bosire has opened the doors for that discussion.

S O adds

I wish to defend Bosire for sitting down, instead of partaking in an act of hypocrisy. He sat down because the 250 kids that were ran over at El Adde, Somalia were killed because of C in C being negligent. To-date he is yet to fire generals or reshuffle them. Even the Somali army or even Al Shabaab hasn’t encountered such losses. Eve when the US invaded Iraq, Iraqi soldiers were never killed in such a numbers in a single swoop. Those boys didn’t deserve to die. And Uhuru shares in that blame. Had he been diligent, there wouldn’t have been such an inordinate number of fatalities. 250 funerals of young promising men is not a joke. I thank Omugusii son for sending a clear message that we have no time for photo op leadership cum PR.