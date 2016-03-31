WHY Hon Timothy Bosire was RIGHT in NOT Joining Uhuru’s PR Moment of Silence for FALLEN SOLDIERS

By Nyambega Gisensa
Why should Hon Bosire stand in total hypocrisy for a moment of silence when our sons, cousins, brothers, fathers and uncles are being killed in abandon in Somalia?
Does a moment of silence take away the fact that their families are languishing in pain?
Does a moment of silence take away the fact that almost all of those who were injured while bravely fighting for our country have never been compensated?
Does a moment of Silence take away the fact that our government continues to idle KDF’s negligence in the El-Adde attack in which we lost almost 200 soldiers were massacred?
They include 19-year-old Army Corporal Jonathan Ogeke and Major Geoffrey Obwoge.
Months after the tragic El-Adde attack, we still do not know if Major Obwoge was captured, killed in the bomb attack or beheaded.
Today, to the face of the nation, MP Timothy Bosire made the bravest move to a president who continues to ignore the plea of majority of Kenyans-Evaluate the war in Somalia. Are we gaining or losing momentum???
As a reporter who has been on the front line covering our brave sons in Somalia, we need more than a moment of silence for our fallen soldiers.
And today, Hon Bosire has opened the doors for that discussion.
S O adds
I wish to defend Bosire for sitting down, instead of partaking in an act of hypocrisy. He sat down because the 250 kids that were ran over at El Adde, Somalia were killed because of C in C being negligent. To-date he is yet to fire generals or reshuffle them. Even the Somali army or even Al Shabaab hasn’t encountered such losses. Eve when the US invaded Iraq, Iraqi soldiers were never killed in such a numbers in a single swoop. Those boys didn’t deserve to die. And Uhuru shares in that blame. Had he been diligent, there wouldn’t have been such an inordinate number of fatalities. 250 funerals of young promising men is not a joke. I thank Omugusii son for sending a clear message that we have no time for photo op leadership cum PR.
Comments
Anonymous says
I support Hon Timothy Bosire
Anonymous says
THEY CANT PUBLISH THE NAMES OF THOSE KILLED…BECAUSE 99.99% OF THEM ARE FROM OTHER TRIBES..WE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW THE NAMES OF KILLED OR MISSING….
the patriot says
Its alright anonymous, we know your name must be Raila. its people like you that drag this country down. We try to develop but such idiotic views keep every one down,.
What if it turns out that the soldiers really fight to be deployed in such missions and even ready to bribe? What more stupidity will you then spout forth?
moindirioki says
I love the critic
Swaleh says
Look, it is you who is an idiot. The government must surely know the names of the gallant soldiers who died. The Somali president let slip the number. There must be a very sinister reason why the nation and family members of the service men are kept in the dark. So far the majority of the funerals for the few soldiers reveal a disconcerting pattern. They are mostly from all over Kenya except for one region.
Jon says
Divide the country and the develop your “state”. We will see how far you go with corruption and stealing from your own treasury.
AROKJASIGAMA says
U R A HERO BOSIRE
Itsokay says
Drip…. Drip… Ready…. Seeeet ….g………!!!!!
mwanainchi says
I support you bosire hatuwezi nyamaza na ndugu na dada zetu wauwawa Somalia, wanapigania nani na kwanini hawawezi shinda wazungu waliofanya washa rudi kwao wametulia only three people can make a hall battalion to perish let our soldiers comeback,
Jemo says
I salute Hon Bosire…..well done brother, how can u be silent of something Jubilee gas been hiding from public domain! Families received little or no assistance in sending off their beloved! Mother kids widows and widowers are left to languish in poverty, their academic dreams shattered! Uhuru instead of taming corruption he is a PR president full pr speech which focuses on nothing but stealing from public coffers. My brother I salute you again
Anonymous says
Civil disobedience has officially started. Uhuru deserves no respect from anyone.
the patriot says
And your name is Raila who please?
Fredwah says
Hongera Mweshimiwa Bosire kwa kuwatetea wanyonge waliosahauliwa. Tunyamaze kwa lipi ile hali uongo umekitili. Kuwa sauti ya wanyonge bosi.
erick masibo says
Brevity Kenya needs.
Jake says
foolishness knows no bounds
hata amerikani Republicans na Democrats husimama kwa heshima,labda mna akili nusu
Anonymous says
So everything America does is to be replicated everywhere?
Nehemiah rotich says
You village fools…i think all u need down there at your village is nothing but gun short sound to fill the air just for a single day..thats the day you idiots will be able to know exactly how to spell the word “PEACE”
Anonymous says
Who sent our soldiers to Somalia. Wasn’t it raila and it’s associates? Continue yapping. Kdf shud stay there. What are there duties anyway??? To fight that’s obvious answers… Fimbo inachapa ngoja 2017 mtapuliza filimbi vizuri
Anonymous says
Anonymous says
March 31, 2016 at 7:32 pm
BULLSHIT…RAILA HAD NO POWER TO DEPLOY THE ARMY TO SOMALI….IT WAS YOUR DOCILE IDIOT MWAKI KIBAKI…BLAME RAILA FOR EVERY MISTAKE YOU STUPID KIKUYUS HAVE CAUSED KENYA
Anonymous says
Politics will kill some uf us
Anonymous says
total stupidity in place potray by one and only timothy Bosire who I perceive as political worshippers to raila odinga
Anonymous says
A really brat u r!
Anonymous says
Major obwoge died n will be buried at sameta kisii county april 9th
ERICK OTERI says
well done mheshimiwa. initially the jubilee govt was seriously denying that our young brothers&sisters were never killed. why again tell us dat we stand in silence???NONSENSE jubilee.have we stood with da affected families? What has da govt done as pertains to any help to these families instead of pretebding ati we r standing for then???U pity u jubilee hypicrates. wacha 2017 ifike!!!
Vinnie says
bosire is my MP but I also dare and tell u thats nonsense disrespecting the president that’s the same thing we will do to u in kitutu masaba wen u will come for our vote I regret u being my MP nkt
john says
You are a moron Vinnie. Bosire tosha
Anonymous says
Traditions will continually weaken our power to think critically. ..so you believe in following anything and everything Rais anasema?
antony dawo says
I stand with Bosire……we should Not b blinded by such egocentric pole who feel their only interests n not bearing in mind de fate of the downtrodden…
david omwenga says
You have made us proud. Keep up and always tell the truth. Am proud of you boy.
patriotic kenyan says
you take a journey to hell and back…uhuru remains the president of kenya….and him alone. respect is never bought its earned. Bosire now thinks he is man enough for disrespecting the president…..expect the wrath of God….
Anonymous says
In 1978, the Agíkúýú MPs led by M.J Kariuki and Njenga Karume jeered president Moi during his SOTN speech, whistled and walk out of the parliament building with the goal of disrupting his speech. This also ensued in 1993 when Kenneth Matiba a kìkúýù led other legislators to walk out during the official opening of Parliament. So what’s the difference between what materialized in 1978, 1993 and yesterday or it is excruciating because the current participants come from Nyanza. Upuzi mtupu
Anonymous says
One’s opinion has to be respected. Dissenting views should not be watered down. It is upon the Honorable MP to state his views and not to speculate. One cannot be coerced to follow without his own logic allowing at the moment. And Again Kenyans, it does not mean that a dissenting person is an enemy but a Kenya expressing his views.
Anonymous says
Well said
Mwenda says
I cant say anything but bosire ur aman.of all the pple
Anonymous says
Bosire tosha 2017 wacha hizo mambo zenu
Disgusted Patriot says
The comments I see here are absolutely galling and idiotic. Bosire is a certified unpatriotic, mentally deficient idiot in my book. I agree that there are issues that need to be addressed but what he fails to recognize is that he was not asked to stand in allegiance, supplication or to honor the president or Jubilee. It was to honor the brave soldiers who lost their lives so that we may live in peace. His refusal to acknowldege them dishonored only them and their sacrifice. It is alright to take a stand against perceived injustices but the vehicle is just as important as the cause. HE DID NOT DISRESPECT OR PROTEST AGAINST THE GOVERNMENT; HE DISRESPECTED AND DISHONORED OUR FALLEN HEROES PLAIN AND SIMPLE. Issues of concern can still be protested and rectified accordingly but we cannot bring back our gallant dead. Rightly or wrongly deployed, they died in our service and we must all respect that as a our patriotic duty! Even in the US where every war or engagement draws great (even extreme) partisanship and division, NOT one person would ever pull such an offensive stunt, dishonor fallen soldiers and hope to remain relevant or in office for that matter. Shame on Bosire!
Swaleh says
Boss don’t even try to compare this government to the US. Fallen soldiers are treated with respect and their families notified asap, This fellow did not even bother to cut short his political holiday in Mombasa when El Adde happened. Instead it was Raychelle Omamo who was on hand to receive the caskets. Same thing at Garissa Uni, he was too busy taking selfies in Dubai. To now turn around try to use the deaths of our gallant fallen sons is the height of hypocrisy. Bosire was right, he knows the pain of burying our sons. Uhuru burr kabisa!
Tonyjah says
The govs can cheat and fool us sometimes bt,not everytime,recall,Eurobond,tribalism and nepotism escalating in tz gava,,,garisa universty,even uhuru has neva stepd hz legs thr,we dnt knw ta exact number of our soldiers died in el cade,high cost of livng,unbalancd devt and resourse dstrbn,then u tel us pipe dreams,,,qwenda uko,Hon.Timo uko sawa.
Anonymous says
asikari hua na bunduki pia huliwa , so, hakuna lakumbishana hata alshaabab ni watoto wawatu ,pole kwavile hamjui sheria ya vita
wano nano says
I totally support hon.Bosire you can not be an hypocrite for no good reason otherwise Bosire is the one who has shown the truth of standing with our gallet soldiers.
Anonymous says
Pongezi, ponge! ponge! hon.Bosire. soldiers wo r being killed in somali r frm 40-tribes and thats why uhuru careless and he can only withraw frm icc bt not frm somali.
mka senior says
hongera my area mp.ulisema ukweli na huo ndio tunahitaji.
yaani vipi tutaweza pamba jeneza ilhali hatuwezi tukamfanya aliyekufa kufufuka!!.heko man
Fonyas says
Timo we ni hero,uhuru must b ready to leave