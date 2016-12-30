Governor Joho TELLS Uhuru to STOP HYPOCRISY of Supporting Mannual Voting Yet CS Matiang’i has SUCCEEDED to reform Exams via Technology

JUBILEE IS INSINCERE IN TAKING US BACK TO MANUAL VOTING – PRESIDENT MUST REJECT AMENDMENTS TO ELECTION LAWS

The Cabinet Secretary for Education Mr Fred Matiang’i yesterday officially published the results of the 2016 KCSE examination. This move proved historic because for the first time since the inception of the 8-4-4 mode of education, KCSE results have been published in the same year as the exams were done.

A comparison with the exercise last year will allow Kenyans to contextualize this development. The 2015 KCSE results were published in March of this year; after a period of four months while this year’s results came out within a month.

Mr Matiang’i made it clear that the reason for this undeniable progress was the use of technology in the rapid transmission of examination results. The Education Chief went further to quote the President saying that, “His Excellency now insists that these new measures become the norm because they curb cheating.”

I want to offer my support for this position on the obvious benefits of technology in our public affairs. The President now seems aware of what many already know to be the reality – that results (whether examination or electoral) left in the field too long are subject to tinkering and manipulation.

The question that therefore lingers in every Kenyan’s mind is why the double standards? Why is the “Digital” Jubilee Administration pushing for reversion to manual voting even when they themselves admit that technology has been revolutionary in curbing cheating? Is it that they intend to benefit from cheating in the 2017 General Elections? We in ODM/CORD are confident of victory – this is why we are pushing for an open and transparent process devoid of loopholes through which “ghost” voters can be introduced.

I join the religious community, civil society and other political actors in urging the President to set the minds of Kenyans at ease on his willingness to accept the inevitable outcome of the 2017 General Election. He must reject the bad advice of those around him seeking to serve their narrow and selfish ends and remain true to the spirit of the negotiated settlement. The President must reject the amendments to the Election Laws that will only take our democracy backwards.

H. E HASSAN ALI JOHO,

DEPUTY PARTY LEADER,

ORANGE DEMOCRATIC MOVEMENT,

MOMBASA.