HOW Gideon Moi LOST OPPORTUNITY to Bounce on DP Ruto in a Big Way

By Wahome Thuku via FB

I MUST say I was not impressed by the STYLE in which KANU announced its support for Uhuru Kenyatta. They lost the moment by appearing like lame ducks and confused fellows. I think there is something weak, a very weak link in KANU and that link is Gideon Moi.

That is not HOW they should have done it after Uhuru and his mother camped in Moi’s homestead pleading with them to give a hand. They acted like the underdogs when they should have presented themselves as the showstopper, the much sought out group that is in the mind of everyone.

FIRST, KANU should not have presented an image of disagreement in the media. That should have been sorted out in-house behind closed doors and agreed that it remains there. Just how mzee Moi used to do it.

Once out in the media briefing, KANU figures and supporters should have come out blazing and chanting to the cameras, JOGOOO!!! JOGOO!!..KANU Motoo, Motooo!!! with one fingure salutes high up in the air. Its called image and showbiz and drama. Politic is not about weakness, appearing like a wet cat but like a hunting lion with bloody mouth even if you have nothing.

Don’t explain much to the press. If I had done their press statement, I would have written this, “We are supporting Uhuru because he is one of us. He is our ” ex-chairman” and our 2002 presidential candidate. Jubilee and KANU are two faces of the same coin.

Uhuru’s heart of hearts is still in KANU more than in Jubilee. He is our son at large”.

And the speech would be read slowly word by word with brief interruptions by chants “KANU Motoo!!” All choreographed.

I would have then made it powerfully known that we are not joining Jubilee as the two faces of the coin can never be one, but we were coming to the table as equal partners. I would have given a brief history of Kanu and the struggle for independence, link the Moi and Kenyatta families and spice it up. Most importantly I would have let the world know that its mother and son who approached us desperately asking for our support. Whether true or false is neither here nor there, just say it.

KANU please, you are one of the oldest parties in Africa. Don’t even call yourself fresh. Call yourself Kanu. Retain the old, ruthless style and identity and all the trappings. With time we will all like you and come for you.

KANU Motoo!!!!!

