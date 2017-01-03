EXPOSED: STRANGE HOW CS Matiang’i Action on KCSE Results DID NOT AFFECT Uhuru’s Backyard



By Alfonse Kirui

Am surprised, I have been doing my own survey, and am surprised, the results in Central are as fantastic as they have always been. So it does seem that Matiang’i is being used to kill the rest of Kenyan youth, to disadvantage them, while advantaging the youth in central Kenya.

I know Matiang’i wanted to make a point, but he should come clean on the deal he cut with the Mt. Kenya mafia coz they rejected his intentions to make the youth of Kenya a part of his evil experiment. Matiang’i and Magoha is part of the old school who has refused to acknowledge that the youth of this country are smarter than when he fucking went to school. They are driven by what psychologists call “generational jealousy”, and are jealous as to why the 21st Century Kenyan kid can get As in large numbers.

But here is the catch Dr. Matiang’i, just because you had Mwakenyas doesn’t mean that these kids are dubbing. You have screwed up their lives as you try to bask in the glory of “fighting cheating”.

Now don’t fall for this Jubilee propaganda in which Matiang’i is a puppet of the Mafia to punish innocent kids in Cord and URP zones out of Jubilee’s desperate desire to appear to be fighting something.

After failing to fight corruption, and improve the lives of Kenyans by initiating smart projects that can create jobs and grow the middle class, Matiang’i seems to have been roped in to play dirty on Kenyans by “rigging” exams, and denying good grades to kids in kids zones.

Matiang’i should be careful because KNEC CEO Mercy Njeri Karogo and Council Member Nancy Macharia, are careful to ensure the interests of Mt. Kenya are protected to safeguard the grades in Mt. Kenya. The effects of the “rigged” 2016 KCSE will be felt proper in CORD zones in 3 yrs as these kids finish college and cant find jobs.

So the small man in his youth at 18yrs is being punished by Jubilee because Uhuru cant fight corruption and improve lives while the corrupt like DP Ruto sit pretty at Uhuru’s side.

They have painted the 18 yrs old form 4 kid as the corrupt guy while the guy announcing the results is actually the one who is corrupt.

Ok here is the thing, the grades are bad not because kids didn’t steal and so on, they are bad because Matiang’i and his ilk couldn’t fathom a new generation which has google, and is more exposed to global affairs, a new generation that can stream a Harvard lecture into their iPHONES or tablets writing better answers than they did in their time. And so they made A start at 95 in the arts, and 90 in the Sciences. Kids performed the same, just that jealous Matiang’i chose to mess with the distribution curve. However the difference is that stealing and leakage went on in TNA zones while CORD and URP zones were marginalized. Matiang’i briefed Uhuru to reassure him that his boys in Kiambu had done well.

And the Mafia and Uhuru is fine so long as the KCSE results in Mt. Kenya aren’t touched.

Matiang’i and Magoha dont care after-all their kids are doing the British and the American curriculum. Shetani ashindwe.