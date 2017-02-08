EXPOSED: WHAT Raila and his NASA Team TOLD IEBC Chairman Chebukati, Warned him AGAINST Allowing Rigging via NIS Manipulation of VOTERS Register

NASA leaders; Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula received the IEBC officials at Capital Hill.
NASA leaders told the IEBC team that:
• Whether Kenya sinks or remains afloat this year is in the hands of the Commission.
• Kenyans will not take another stolen elections. This is not a threat.
• You all look very young. That means that God willing, you have many more years ahead than all of us. That makes it very important that you secure the future of the country and your own future.
• Your commission is starting with the lowest confidence Kenyans have in an electoral body. You are starting at below ground zero. You have a duty to gain the confidence of Kenyans that they will go through free and fair elections.
• You can emerge from below ground zero into heroes of this country.
And finally, NASA directs IEBC officials that they have no choice but to deal with the issue of interference by NIS in IEBC activities. It is true NIS is interfering in IEBC affairs.
They also raised the following questions to IEBC officials:
i). What informs the choice of countries where diaspora will vote? You have mentioned South Africa. Why not Ethiopia or South Sudan?
ii). Who is sitting on the Technical Committee on ICT? Who is sitting on it?
Comments
Anonymous says
The Engine of Iebc is the secretariet. The Chebukath led team inherited this team from the former with all its mess. Here is a question of integrity. And many would dance at the alter of corruption at the expense of integrity and short term monetary gain !!!.
west says
The secretariats should be the ones vetted, same case with EACC
Ochieng nyoka nusu says
Even when you promise iebc heven if they rig you in. Even if you drink them envelopes full of goodies. Elections have being won by tyranny of numbers . The rest is just formalities.
Raila bin mkate nusu says
We shall threaten them with stones and fire.
MIKE JR says
hawawezi wakamshinda raila bila kuiba kura e.g 2007,2013
RAILA SMEGMA DICK CHEESE says
Idiocy
Mugumia says
Suposinng shit happens and Rao becomes the prezo, will he have the NIS, the police, the army nkt. Will he ever address a parliament with all the whistles: will he expect to be respected if he disrespect sitting prezo??? the answer is NO coz he can never be prezo in Kenya. Tupende tusipende Raisi wa Kenya Sasa ni H.E. UHURU MUIGAI KENYATTA and he should be respected by his subjects, Rao included