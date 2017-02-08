EXPOSED: WHAT Raila and his NASA Team TOLD IEBC Chairman Chebukati, Warned him AGAINST Allowing Rigging via NIS Manipulation of VOTERS Register

NASA leaders; Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula received the IEBC officials at Capital Hill.

NASA leaders told the IEBC team that:

• Whether Kenya sinks or remains afloat this year is in the hands of the Commission.

• Kenyans will not take another stolen elections. This is not a threat.

• You all look very young. That means that God willing, you have many more years ahead than all of us. That makes it very important that you secure the future of the country and your own future.

• Your commission is starting with the lowest confidence Kenyans have in an electoral body. You are starting at below ground zero. You have a duty to gain the confidence of Kenyans that they will go through free and fair elections.

• You can emerge from below ground zero into heroes of this country.

And finally, NASA directs IEBC officials that they have no choice but to deal with the issue of interference by NIS in IEBC activities. It is true NIS is interfering in IEBC affairs.

They also raised the following questions to IEBC officials:

i). What informs the choice of countries where diaspora will vote? You have mentioned South Africa. Why not Ethiopia or South Sudan?

ii). Who is sitting on the Technical Committee on ICT? Who is sitting on it?

