EXPOSED: HOW ARREST of Governor Joho BACKFIRED On Uhuru and Jubilee



JOHO’S ARREST

THANK YOU JUBILEE!

“Getting shot is the best thing that can happen to a gangster rapper,” avered Kanye West. “When I was coming up as an unknown emcee, I couldn’t wait to go to jail,” roared Tupac Amaru Shakur. Why? In gangster rap, almost dying or being locked up is the best thing that can happen to a rapper! How? It gives you the requisite credibility in the industry and with that, the cash registers ring eternally! A gangster rapper’s lyrics get more traction with each and every death scare and incarceration! And the more the credibility, the more records he or she sells! Hip hop ace 50 Cent, made a killing after being shot multiple times and the incomparable Tupac was immortalized after the infinite incarcerations and his estate and brand grew bigger in death.

Close to home, Jubilee scored an incredible own goal by putting ODM’ s number two behind bars!

Here is a man who has already signalled that he will be gunning for the presidency in 2022 and given the obtaining political calculus, his route to statehouse passes through Luo Nyanza where the indefatigable Enigma is holding court and for Joho to succeed him, the community must be convinced that in him, their interests will be catered for and most importantly, he must be a proven student and graduate of the enigma’s political school of thought! That right there is a Herculean endeavour but Jubilee, inadvertently, greased the wheels of fortune by putting the heir apparent behind bars!

With that short stint behind bars, the Jubilee government gave Cordashians a reason to believe that Governor Joho is on to something bigger.

Mr Odinga’s deputy got a political baptism that many would kill for, but the clueless Jubilee calvacade delivered the all-important rite on the house!

Political strategists would die to achieve what Jubilee handed Team-Joho! They can now comfortably check the political persecution box while sipping on mnazi and then pivot back to the 2017 election knowing that their man has now been baptized!

With the short stint behind bars, Joho now joins an exclusive class of political luminaries who have faced the wrath of trigger-happy officialdom political operatives blinded by temporary dictatorial powers that the common man knows all too well how to dismantle by way of a united opposition!

As a political strategist, I am sitting here salivating over the political red meat that this dumb move has brought to the fore and I can just imagine the gazillion points that Team 001 will rack up just because the Jubilee regime decided to dive into the deep-end head first!

Governor Joho is now up there with other mega political prisoners like the Enigma, Nelson Mandela et al! Imagine that! You can’t make these stuff up!

Thank You Jubilee! We are one! Ama namna Gani?

It’s hard to stay retired when Jubilee proves to be the proverbial gift that keeps on giving!

Shukran.