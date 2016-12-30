The Effect of WHAT CS Matiang’i has done in Education to be Felt Soon, More Failures than Success….

By Werah Mourice

WHAT OTHERS SAY ABOUT KENYA’S RE-BIRTH OF OUR EDUCATION SYSTEM

Now that the Government will absorb all the 88,000 students whom scored a C+ plus and above…N.B ALL OF THEM( The current government university capacity is 96,500)

And as you remember the 2008 education Reforms states that the MINIMUM University enrollment is a C+….in all courses….THAT IS THE RULE.

Universities are now crying foul after today results….

1. Parallel Degree Programs will now cease to exist and will close…because no C+ student is left out there to join as self sponsored.( no more money making business with our kids)

2. All Private Universities will have no one to admit for a degree because the government has catered for all of them…(you can only admit a C+ and above for any degree)

WHAT MATIANG’I HAS DONE TO KENYA TODAY

By 2025 there will no longer be flooding of degrees….and more graduates than job market.

By 2025 a degree will have regained its RESPECT and accolade as in the 1990’s

By 2025 a Diploma will be a significant paper to possess in this country…

By 2025 Graduates will be getting jobs posting before they complete their university courses…

By 2025 Professionals will be true and quality professionals…

Doctors will be quality doctors…treating cancer and doing Kidney transplants…

Teachers will be quality teachers….producing intelligent and academic sound students…

Engineers will be quality engineers whom will build roads and the Chinese will no longer get local tenders….

All this because a cure for our ill education system has been found.

BUT Lawrence Magwere THINKS OTHERWISE:

The Matiangi education is producing wastes. Brace yourselves for more thugs, highjackers, street prostitutes, grave diggers and many more profane jobs. Matiangi has wasted over 200 000 lives by giving them grade D and below.

There cannot be pride in an education system producing more failures than successes. Were these 2016 candidates paying for the sins of their predecessors, corrupt KNEC officials, lazy teachers and shrewd principals?

This is a scam and Matiangi must go. If he did not want many As, who told him that Kenyans want many Es? Talking of doctoring results, it is Matiangi Dr who has beaten them all in the act.