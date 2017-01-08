“You are DOOMED TO FAIL, Only Allah Gives Life” – Hon Junet Mohammed WARNS Jubilee Operatives FRUSTRATING Governor Joho



By Hon Junet Mohammed

The Orange Democratic Movement has received with shock information regarding the withdrawal of the security details of H.E. Ali Hassan Joho, the governor of the County of Mombasa who is also the Deputy Party Leader of ODM.

This withdrawal of Governor Joho’s security, while completely illegal, has become an annual event under the Jubilee regime in which every December, President Uhuru Kenyatta retreats to the Coast for holiday and while there, tries to promote his party and his regime by undermining the work and the standing of the governor and other elected leaders allied to ODM in the area. Being a firm believer in ODM, governor Joho naturally fights back by stating the facts as best as he understands them. The Head of State gets angry and the illegal action of security withdrawal follows. These are later restored upon decision by the courts that the actions are illegal and unconstitutional.

Never the less, ODM takes great reservations at these acts of bullying that are meant to blackmail and arm twist governor Joho into supporting the failed Jubilee regime or to cow him into silence.

We wish to reiterate that these actions constitute abuse of office and power. They fail the test of Chapter Six of our constitution and they go against the requirement that leaders are provided with round the clock security as a duty by the State and not a favour. We demand the restoration of Mr Joho’s security with immediate effect and we warn the National Government that we will hold it solely responsible for any misfortune and security breaches that may befall the Governor.

However, in the Islamic faith to which governor Joho belongs, life comes from Allah and no one else. No one can take away the life of another except with the concurrence of Allah. We therefore remind Jubilee that these illegal and shameful acts will yield nothing until Allah says they should. The Interior ministers and the bosses from whom he picks the illegal orders or whom he seeks to please should be ashamed and prepare to be humiliated because they are doomed to fail.

We refuse to be intimidated and we ask Gov Joho to stand firmly on the side of the truth in the full knowledge that he has the full backing of the party and the superior protection that only Allah gives

HON JUNET MOHAMMED

DIRECTOR OF ELECTIONS/ CAMPAIGNS

ODM

MP SUNA EAST.