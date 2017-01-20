DESPERATE Uhuru reverts to his Vernacular Kameme FM to Mobilize Poor Kikuyu to VOTE for Corrupt Jubilee Regime

For the first time, Uhuru conducts a radio interview. No, he is not discussing a national issue on a national radio broadcasting in Kiswahili or English.

He is on KAMEME FM telling Kikuyus to register as voters and defend ‘their kingdom’. KAMEME FM has been running a very toxic voter registration campaign bordering on ethnic ‘war-like’ mobilization.

Uhuru is the most divisive president since 1963. Even Moi had the presence of mind to stick to, and promote, a national language.

Many Kenyans don’t remember a national instance when Mwai Kibaki reduced the High office of the presidency to the pettiness of ethnic mobilization. People around him did, but Kibaki didn’t.

Under Uhuru, the worst of Kikuyu ethnicists and supremacists have gathered together to lord it over all of us in ways last witnessed in the waning days of Jomo Kenyatta, when the old man was gasping for the last bouts of oxygen with death now assured.

Week after week we’ve read the so called ‘kikuyu council of elders’ scolding, cursing and scaring everyone who dare question the public record of Uhuru or aspects of jubilee regime policies. No presidential condemnation.

Uhuru reducing the presidency to KAMEME FM hate campaign should be the final act of infamy he commits on the national scale.