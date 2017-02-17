Dear Striking DOCTORS, you are a bunch of useful idiots, thanks to your thoughtlessness

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya

My name is comrade Alberto Nyakundi Amenya aka The Banana Peddler. I huckster bananas on the streets of Kisii County. I hope and pray you don’t recover from the hangovers of prison.

Foremost, let me admit here that being a mere Banana Peddler, your monumental level of education as doctors dwarf my standard 8 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education. Nonetheless, that does not mean the principals of integrity and humanity disqualify me from berating you when you go wrong or rather hurl oral disciplinary stones at you.

Before I say anything, allow me to express my disgust towards your recently exhibited mediocrity. How I wish the Supreme Court sent you to jail and release you the day Arsenal wins Champions league.

Did you say you want a 300 per cent increment? Who the hell do you think you are to demand such a staggering preposterous figure as increment? Is that the reason why you’ve abdicated your life-saving duty for 77th day today just because of money?

Do you remember you are still under the Hippocratic Oath where you swore to observe medical ethics even if it means working pro bono? Do you have an idea how many innocent lives have perished because you forsook them and elected to pursue your preposterous pay hike?

You know what? I thought by reading medicine at the university for more than a lustrum would make you the most intelligent humans compared to the unlettered. On the contrary, I have realized how wrong I was.

You see, they say if you can’t stand the smoke, you leave the kitchen. If you can’t stand the meagerness of salary, quit the job and try elsewhere.

“Doctor,” By laying bare your undiluted love for money, you have confirmed you are not unique but a bunch of typical gluttonous Kenyans with astronomic greed. In fact, even Judas Iscariot now sounds like a big joke.

Former British Prime Minister, Winston Churchill, sagely observed “We make a living by what we make. We make a life by what we give” The same wise man in his fountain of knowledge averred, “If you are going through hell, keep going” Striking ladies and blokes of the medical fraternity, why don’t you borrow leaf from the sterling words of Churchill and save the innocent lives of Kenyans at stake?

Before you ask for such hefty pay hike, do you know your fellow Kenyans are helplessly deceasing in various parts of this country due to nail biting hunger? Are you aware that we ordinary Kenyans have been toughened by hard times? Do you know there are some of us who don’t afford two meals a day due to resourceless-ness? Why are you doing this as if you were coaxed to read medicine? You are the most thankless creations roaming planet earth. The thunder that will strike you is still doing press ups when it strikes, may lightning accompany it; May the devil reject you too in hell for being extremely evil.

Long story short, on your one-day incarceration, I undoubtedly reiterate that you deservedly spent that night in the coolers. For the records, no career puts one above the law. The fact that you are doctors doesn’t give you the license to trash or disobey the law. No one jailed you for demanding your rights; you were jailed because of your discourtesy and dishonesty of purpose. Your intent stretched beyond the off-key pay lullaby.

Why do you elect to strike at a time like this when this country is bleeding from all openings; Mouth, nose and even the anus? Why choose a time like this when needs are increasing while incomes are dwindling? For the sake of poor Kenyans, why not stop this bullshit and cut your coat according to your cloth? I mean just live within your income: birth fewer kids, drive a car you can maintain (if you afford one), live in a home you can afford to pay for, travel only when you need (not when you want) drink smart, eat smart and send your munchkins to the schools you can afford.

Doctors, why don’t you give this President a break and stop adding more stress on top of what he is currently undergoing? Why do you want to kill this son of Kenyatta at his early age? If you only knew what is going through his mind? Uhuru does not have a tree in his father’s compound that grows money that he will harvest and give to you.

If you care to know, all levels of government have reached the limit of their pay rise tether. Doctors, to edify you a little, these are annoying times for all of us. Do you know many of the well groomed beautiful women are still damsels because the young men who are supposed to espouse them are economically dysfunctional? Are you aware that many of the educated young men have turned professional thugs for crooked politicians because of bad economic times?

Listen here doctors, in times like these read and understand – and be extra careful. When a life of health is lost, everything else is lost. So, pipe down your pay rise bickering and get real. Return to the human beings that God intended to create. Go back to your church, Mosque or Temple. Confess your sins and turn over a new leaf. The scriptures encompassed in the Holy Books offer workable solutions to all problems in life. If you didn’t know, there is God o!

STOP THIS MADNESS, GO BACK TO WORK