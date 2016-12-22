HOW Citizen TV’s Hussein Mohammed CORNERED DP Ruto on HOAX Jubilee Achievements

By Clifford Oginga

Following the two consecutive debates that the Citizen TV presenter Hussein Mohamed has conducted with the DP on 22nd Dec 2015 and 2016, in both cases it seems that the DP comes for interview prepared for a battle, not for an interview (this was quite evident due to emotions written all over his face with wrinkles).

Hon William who was interviewed yesternight on issues of the proposed constitutional amendment, corruption, education, doctors strike and Kenyan economy with regard on how jubilee government has manifested on the above found it difficult to answer most of the questions he was asked correctly. He kept on mentioning ” our competitors” an indication that he can see an impending change as jubilee is being sent home by like-minded Kenyan opposition leaders.

Take a look at the issue of constitutional amendment where Ruto could not accept the fact that the matters electoral were deliberated upon by a committee and and I. would be better to take it back to the committee than the parliament where they know they have numbers. Instead, he kept saying “….my friend… we have a track record”which record has jubilee set??? Isn’t any fair minded Kenyan aware that most of the task they accomplished is what kibaki left undone, the roads they’ve built halfway and some shoddy work they’re rushing with at an injury time to blindfold Kenyans??? who doesn’t know that major achievements have been made only in Central province? not even in rift valley, yet he is being fooled !! Let it go. up to him

On corruption, Ruto failed to accept that he defended Ann Waiguru and said before the public media that if rails has an issue with waiguru he should face him or Uhuru. instead, he said that he was defending NYS not waiguru! what message does it send to you Kenyan? Again over corruption, he jumped into the issue of eurobond even before Hussein asks about it an termed it nonsense but later failed to explain why he already declared it nonsense yet there are bodies set aside for that. Think about that.

Another issue was on Doctors strike where Ruto challenged himself saying that the 300% salary increment that the doctors want is not making sense. ” does it make sense seen to you Hussein?” but later when Hussein asked him so does it mean you won’t pay them? he said ” I have never said we are not going to pay them” You see that game?

Kenya is rotting an very very soon Kenyans will rather stay with their votes than vote any of these buffoons.