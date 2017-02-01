Kenya Today

BREAKING: Raila to VISIT IEBC Registration Centres in Nairobi

RAILA ODINGA TO VISIT REGISTRATION CENTRES IN NAIROBI:

Opposition leader Hon Raila Odinga will visit the Lavington Primary School IEBC voter registration centre today, February 1, 2017 at 12 PM.

He will make an important statement at the the station before proceeding to other registration centres around Nairobi.

Dennis Onyango.

February 1, 2017

  5. Atieno should know that Kenya is a digital country where we don’t abuse people like our doing to Raila.I think even u can’t be if someone calls u ” devil” if ur not careful u might get arrested & charge in courts in Kenya for using abusive words.

    • You still don’t get the point, THE political Devil is the course for many death. Even in the bible the devil did not kill anyone he was the course of many evils just like raila aka pharao.

