BREAKING: Raila to VISIT IEBC Registration Centres in Nairobi

RAILA ODINGA TO VISIT REGISTRATION CENTRES IN NAIROBI:
Opposition leader Hon Raila Odinga will visit the Lavington Primary School IEBC voter registration centre today, February 1, 2017 at 12 PM.
He will make an important statement at the the station before proceeding to other registration centres around Nairobi.
Dennis Onyango.
February 1, 2017
