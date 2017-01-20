BREAKING: Raila CORD STATEMENT Over Interior CS Nkaissery THREATS to Chiefs and Assistant Chiefs in Opposition Strongholds

RESS RELEASE

REMARKS BY GEN. NKAISSERY ON VOTER REGISTRATION

The Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) wishes to take great exception to remarks attributed to Interior Cabinet Secretary Gen. (Rtd) Joseph Nkaissery warning Chiefs and their assistants in opposition zones with dire consequences if they aid wananchi to register as voters.

This is unfortunate and unwarranted especially in a country that claims to be exercising Democracy and respects the Constitution. CORD wishes to remind Gen. Nkaissery that VOTER registration is a national function and it is everyone’s democratic right to register as a voter regardless of where they come from, whom they associate with or support.

Such reckless statements attributed to the Interior and National Coordination CS are not only outdated and backward but also jeopardise the gains Kenya has made over the years in terms of Democracy.

The push and urge for good leadership cannot be compromised by such utterances especially coming in the wake of complaints from many people whose Identity Card numbers have secretly been used to register other people elsewhere as voters. This is happening to opposition supporters and those perceived to be from opposition strongholds.

Case in point is the incident involving the Identity Card number belonging to the CORD co-principal H.E. Hon. Kalonzo Musyoka which was used to register a one Salome Wanjiru. Despite the IEBC confirming that indeed the anomaly was noticed, the Interior Ministry went ahead to deny this and branded Mr. Musyoka a liar. We can’t go on like this as a Country.

CORD reads mischief in activities and deeds by Mr. Nkaissery and his people as the country prepares for August 8 general election. IEBC announced it will involve all the necessary government agencies to aid in the voter registration exercise to achieve its target.

Warning chiefs and their assistants with dismissal if they help in voter registration mobilisation in opposition strongholds is undemocratic , misguided and uncalled for.

We urge our supporters to continue turning out in large numbers to register as voters and encourage them to mobilize others who have not registered to do so. To the young people who applied for Identity Cards and have not picked them, we encourage them to do so before the voter registration exercise comes to a close on the 14th of February 2017.

P.A Etale

Director of Communications (ODM)

For

The Coalition of Reforms and Democracy (CORD).

20th Jan.2017