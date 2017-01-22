BREAKING: Raila CONGRATULATES Gambia President Barrow and ECOWAS for VANQUISHING Dictator Yahyah Jammah

January 22, 2017
Statement by Rt. Hon Raila Odinga on end of Gambia political crisis
On behalf of the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy and Opposition fraternity, I extend congratulations to President Adama Barrow as he formally takes over the management of his country after the crisis following presidential elections last month.
We congratulate the people of Gambia for their steadfastness in demanding change and for insisting that their choices be respected.
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) deserves praise for standing with the people of Gambia and for democracy. The firm stand by ECOWAS that has made it possible for the people of Gambia to get a leader of their choice is a significant step that resonates with the dreams and aspirations of Africans that the Continent should be a beacon of hope and not the death yard for democracy in the 21st Century.
We look forward to strengthening our bonds with progressive forces both in Gambia and across the Continent to ensure prosperity, peace, and democratic traditions take firm roots in Africa.
We wish President Barrow and the people of Gambia success as they embark on the gigantic task of rebuilding their country and reawakening its potential.
RT HON RAILA ODINGA
COALITION FOR REFORMS AND DEMOCRACY
JANUARY 22, 2017
NAIROBI.
Thats the way to go..democracy is like wind blowing from one corner to the other..hope the usual thieves are observing..kumekucha!!
kumekucha!!
Kumepambauka!
better ecowas than East Africa where people are denied their rights. only Tanzania that enjoy democracy.look what happened in Kenya in 207 kibaki refused to hand power to raila and decided to shear with raila his victory. see what happened 2013 now people are revealing how uhuru and jubilee munpuelat the numbers in their strong holds tokeep raila out of power.look s.Sudan Rwanda Burundi people dieing while others enjoy being in power for life.nothing East Africa is doing it is ahell.better ecowas 10tyms,