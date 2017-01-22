BREAKING: Raila CONGRATULATES Gambia President Barrow and ECOWAS for VANQUISHING Dictator Yahyah Jammah



January 22, 2017

Statement by Rt. Hon Raila Odinga on end of Gambia political crisis

On behalf of the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy and Opposition fraternity, I extend congratulations to President Adama Barrow as he formally takes over the management of his country after the crisis following presidential elections last month.

We congratulate the people of Gambia for their steadfastness in demanding change and for insisting that their choices be respected.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) deserves praise for standing with the people of Gambia and for democracy. The firm stand by ECOWAS that has made it possible for the people of Gambia to get a leader of their choice is a significant step that resonates with the dreams and aspirations of Africans that the Continent should be a beacon of hope and not the death yard for democracy in the 21st Century.

We look forward to strengthening our bonds with progressive forces both in Gambia and across the Continent to ensure prosperity, peace, and democratic traditions take firm roots in Africa.

We wish President Barrow and the people of Gambia success as they embark on the gigantic task of rebuilding their country and reawakening its potential.

RT HON RAILA ODINGA

COALITION FOR REFORMS AND DEMOCRACY

JANUARY 22, 2017

NAIROBI.