BIG BLOW to Hon Kariuki and 7 other ODM Rebels, they will LOSE their MP Seats- TRIBUNAL Rules

Big blow to rebel ODM legislatures Hon Isaac Mwaura (Nominated), Samuel Arama (Nakuru Town West), John Waluke (Sirisia) and Steve Kariuki (Mathare) and Hon Zainab Chidzuga (Kwale woman representative) as political parties tribunal upheld decision by the ODM to expel them from the party.

The tribunal found that indeed they infringed sections of provisions of the party’s constitution.

Others who will lose their seats include Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya and Kisii deputy governor Joash Maangi.

Hon Ababu Namwamba and Mwalimu Masoud Mahima (Likoni) will retain their seats since they did not face the disciplinary committee and were not given proper notice.

The ODM rebels had moved to the tribunal in December last year after ODM’s governing council expelled them for contravening the party’s constitution.

ODM accused them of expressing affiliation to Jubilee party and support for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election in the August 8 poll.

The expelled MPs could lose their seats if the Registrar of Political Parties ratifies the decision of the party’s disciplinary committee.

Party leader Raila Odinga said the move to expel rebels was to ensure ODM concentrates on the election as “Jubilee has failed Kenyans”.

“August will determine whether this country stays on the path of progress or retreats into permanent retrogression, with the force of status quo that has been fighting our progress finally taking full control of our destiny,” he said.

Prior to their expulsion in November 2016, ODM had discharged six rebel MPs from parliamentary committees for having a cozy working relationship with the ruling Jubilee thanks to Eurobond.

