Atuti: Mr President Let’s Be HONEST TO OURSELVES, You have NO RIGHT to Intimidate Kenyans, Accept You Have LOST SUPPORT of the Masses

HE Uhuru should fire his speech writers/ communication. How can use phrase "my vision for kenya" when in power for 5 yrs & seeking 5 more? https://t.co/UyU5PNrYxe — Ahmednasir Abdullahi (@ahmednasirlaw) December 31, 2016



UHURU KENYATTA: LET’S BE HONEST TO OURSELVES:

By Justus Atuti

In his New year’s message to Kenyans, I saw UHURU speaking after some intoxication. You cannot address Kenyans in a drunk mood! This is wrong and illogical for a man pretending to be a leader.

You cannot address a nation with such arrogance and pride, to a people whose lives you have razed down, to a people whose hope you have taken away.

This is 2017.we have moved a year smarter as a people and a time has come for us to be honest to ourselves.

UHURU Kenyatta. This is an election year. Your body language is very clear. You have deliberately elicited a debate on election date and we know so well where your intentions stand. Your body language warns us that your intention is to sabotage the election day and push it forward. It is our constitutional right to hold elections in August and we will not let any changes from that date. We are already fatigued with the Jubilee government of brats and thieves.

MASS ACTION: No matter how much you lie to us, intimidating us that you won’t allow mass action, violently or not. I want to remind you of chapter 4 of our constitution on the Bill of Rights that none of you will play with. Mass action and civil disobedience remain our constitutional rights and duties as a people. Mass action is not the violence you advocate for. We have a right to complain of your planned rigging through stupid electoral laws. And we will be on the streets, you like it, you hate it. Dare us and pass the illegal and illogical laws aimed at making rigging possible for you. We will deal with it with our constitutional tool.

Matters of development: YOU LIED TO KENYANS, BROAD DAYLIGHT..

Where did the 100 days laptops for our kids freeze to? Where is the 50 shilling Unga packet? Where are the jobs? Where is the vibrant economy promised? Where are the roads? YOU LIED TO KENYANS, AND INSTEAD OF APOLOGIZING, YOU STILL KEEP LYING, LIE AFTER LIE…you have become a chief tribalist. When you go to your community, you not only forgive all their loans, you also facilitate acquisition of loans for them. When you go to other communities, you do the opposite. Mr Tribalist, I want to remind you to stop playing cheap with our taxes. All Kenyans pay taxes and must be treated equally.

This year we are kicking you out, UPENDE USIPENDE, and if you try our patience, we will get you out of office even before elections, by force.

Respect us. Apologize. Let’s go to a timely election, without imposing laws meant to thwart our effort. We will not be used ever again.

UHURU MUST GO IN 2017