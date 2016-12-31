HERE is an AMAZING ”THANK YOU NOTE” to CORD Leader Raila Odinga- This is A MUST READ !

THANK YOU RAILA ODINGA !

By Jackson O

The Pythagorean Strategist decided to retire from political prose after America’s Decision 2016. But , upon reflecting on Kenya’s political architecture, I decided to cap 2016 with a thank you note to the indefatigable Raila Odinga.

How could I not weigh-in? We are talking about a government that gave a clinic on how not to govern! From sticking it to Innocent school pupils, to giving the f-word imagery to the republic’s noble teachers and the able doctors, to the tireless physician assistant, the Pythagorean had enough!

In all these, one man’s endeavors stood tall! Only Raila Odinga stood on behalf of and fought for our nation’s finest servants! When the poobahs bragged about eating meat while our nation’s finest reached out for leftovers and wastes, only one man looked out for the common man.

When the fat cats shamelessly emptied the nation’s coffers, only one man had the chutzpah to call them out! From the colossal Eurobond expose’ to the NYS heist, the enigma had their number and for his efforts, the citizenry got the facts! The upshot was a political blame-game for the ages and a moral victory for wanjiku!

On a personal level, the sherpas parlayed a scheme to humiliate the enigma by reducing him to a mortal plying civilian airways but their naivete shone more when the enigma, clearly in his element, relished the chance to hobnob with wanjiku! VIP lounges are plush to the typical political liliputian with zero international gravitas. The enigma, a renowned world political svengali, was in his element! Mingling with his base was a welcome ‘penalty’ and the poobahs were left scratching their heads!

In their vintage myopic thinking, they denied the enigma his monetary compensation and thought that by taking the coin away, the mighty political aficionado will collapse! Please! The main man, a consummate business magnate, waltzed past the mythical hurdle like a runway model!

His estate, a booming energy venture is turning in stratospheric figures in profits while the mount Kenya caliphate is busy stifling Kenyans by way of armtwisting and political guillotine.

The politicos of yore, who were once rubberstamped as pliable poodles are trooping back to the enigma in droves as the nonplussed duo is busy invoking political mutiny in a bid to harangue them back to the fold.

How could they?

Yes they did!

They called him a ‘raia’ and fed the ever clueless peanut gallery the same sobriquet but forgot the most fundamental political truism : hunger is non-partisan! Hate and plastic fury works in a world where folks are well fed and can go about their business without a fuss! Not in the modern day Kenya where most folks go to bed hungry while their President brags about “Kula nyama na wengine wanameza mate.”

But the most important reason why I am thankful is that the honorable Prime Minster Raila Odinga did something that no other person in Kenya would have done: he made the clueless Jubilee government forget their vaunted manifesto!

The clueless duo rode to the top on a so called “digital platform”, they derisively referred to CORD as the “analogue” crew and their less quixotic base bought the jab hook, line and sinker! Who knew that such a regime would be the loudest voices bemoaning a digital way of vote-counting in 2017 and shamelessly fight, to an extent of making a mockery of the bicameral legislative system by forcing a manual vote-tabulation system?

In the parlance of the son of Jaramogi Adonija Obadiah Ajuma Odinga, “it takes an engineer to understand these things..”

Things can really change! But to the lettered students of American lyrical literati Mark Twain, we remember his timeless words: ” If you tell the truth one time, you don’t have to remember anything.”

Thank You Enigma and the Pythagorean disappears to retirement!

Happy New Year!