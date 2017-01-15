10 Things PRESIDENT Uhuru MUST Do To Retain His Seat or Loose BADLY to Fmr PM Raila Odinga, Not Even Rigging can Help !

By Gor

1. Disolve the Entire Cabinet except Gen. Nkaiseri and Dr Matiang’i.,Sack all Principal secretaries as well and redeploy Your chief of Staff Joseph Kinyua to be your Treasury advisor then Hire A former General e.g KARANGI or Kibwana or Kianga as your new Chief of Staff,then get a former Seasonal Provincial Administrator as his Deputy.

We expected you to immediately reconstitute your cabinet after the Hague cases ended but you didn’t, the First cabinet was an ICC cabinet, you now must constitute an Election Cabinet, Fill it with a NASA like faces, (use the mirror effect)fill the entire Constitutionally allowed numbers,by the time you finish going for their Ethnically motivated Homecoming parties the Election will decided in your favour.



2. Pretend you only want to safeguard your LEGACY and that you are not desperate to be re-elected:

MOI ruled Kenya for 24 years and kept on telling us that “Tamaa yake kubwa ni Kenya kuwa na Amani” but enjoyed the song “Tawala Kenya tawala”Kenyans elected you because you never appeared desperate to lead us, infact you told us you wanted to unite us.(refer to 48 laws of power,Disguise your intentions)



3.Use your credentials and Reputation to Win the War on Corruption:

Because you shall have dissolved the cabinet,and sacked all your PSs blame your officers for all the ills in your Government and promise to deal with the issue Personally. Recruit Miguna Miguna as the Ombudsman and PLO lumumba as your Adviser on Ethics and Anti-corruption(Give him an office at Statehouse, then order him to do a lifestyle audit of all public servants within 30 days, freeze a few corruptly acquired assets using executive orders,by the time the courts are through you are already been re-elected.

Because Kenyans believe you have not benefited individually out of corruption, enlist them in your War on corruption not as a helpless President but as a fighter on their side.

4.Resolve the Doctors strike:

Let your personal Doctor have Lunch with the KMPDU officials, then summon their entire Governing council for a meeting at statehouse, Don’t invite CS and His PSs.Invite an economist to explain the implications of the CBA and the the advise you have received that is not in their interest (Cost benefit Analysis) agree on not more than 💯 % increase to be implemented in July.Re-Deploy the Government spokesperson to Police Headquarters under the able Leadership of IG BOINET.

5.Let the First Lady Speak out Against Corruption and Appeal for more accountability in your Government:

In your Wife, you have the Greatest political Asset, infact she has over a Million votes drawn across the political divide for her personal effort as a first Lady.Her reputation,Demeanor and Goodwill is Marvelous. she can provide the 50 ➕ 1 %

6.Sack all the Sycophants who tell you that you are home and dry in this coming Elections:

Because they are close to you and assume you are not smart,relieve them of their duties when they tell you there is no voter apathy in your strongholds,and since they believe you are home and dry then you don’t need them.



7.Give DP William Ruto 10 Missed calls and 3 “Will call you back” messages.

In 2013 you needed Ruto more than he needed you or rather you were to be hanged together or hanged separately. In the coming Elections, Ruto needs you more than you need him, Like Moi would occasionally reach out to both his close friend and VP Saitoti, have Lunch with Isaac Ruto and his wife together with Margret without informing or being accompanied by William Ruto.Do the same with both the younger Moi and other renegade Rift Valley Leaders.They have said they have no Problem with you don’t allow their little votes to escape from your basket.You can still be deputised by DP Ruto and maintain your friendship without being enemy of his enemies.

8.Do random work related travel within the country and

Work from there:

Go re-sconstitute your cabinet in Kisumu state lodge and stay for a week.Get the county commissioner to invite village elders to regale you with pre- independence stories in the evenings and ask them what they miss most, visit remote primary schools in Nyanza and western.Don’t bother asking for votes..

9. Allow the Opposition to demonstrate so long as it’s peaceful:

Because nobody likes violent Demonstrations, make it more and harmless by ensuring all demonstration are peaceful, it will loose it’s meaning but as long as it’s violent the economy suffers.After cabinet and PSs Parliamentary approvals replace Duale after setting him up against the public with another reasonable Muslim from your coalition or willing combination of coalition,Since Kenyans are respectors of offices they will accept and move on.

10 .Don’t be held hostage by people who want you to box others in one political party, Kenyans are still confortable in their small parties, open up corporate membership to accommodate others, your interest and Kenya’s interest first.

#School of Hardnocks Political Strategy and Governance