WHY It is REVOLUTION TIME

By Gilbert O Kenya
Revolutions don’t get announced using public address from the mountaintops or BREAKING NEWS from the mainstream media; revolutions begin with a few clever but very brave individuals, who are willing to make major sacrifices for the sake of their country. They stand firm to defend their rights and what they believe in.
If you live in Kenya and you are not aware that the revolution proper just began, when doctors agitating for a deserved pay rise were handcuffed and thrown into prison like criminals, then you live in your own world.
Not even banana republic sends their doctors into jail because of asking for their rights. Even the most seasoned terrorists know that doctors are to be spared in any combat action. Kenya has set history for sending doctors to jail because they asked for a pay rise.
It is completely unheard of in any country that prides itself to be a democracy! Those doctors could have been celebrating their valentines’ day with their loved ones in some romantic restaurant today. But they chose to stand up against an oppressive regime. They chose their rights and dignity over fake freedom and oppression.
We live in a country where masterminds of mega corruption scandals walk free and still call the shots, both in and outside government. For the first time in this country, a group of middle class Kenyans have made me proud. The doctors have shown us the way. Their sacrifice to go to jail in order to push for reforms in our health sector has shown us that you can’t sit on your laurels and wait for things to get better magically, especially when we have an insensitive and utterly incompetent regime, like Jubilee, in power.
The humiliating defeat of Amina mohamed at the recent AU elections, and the contempt card played on us by our immediate neighbors is enough proof of how our country’s stature in the region, in the continent and the entire world, has quickly diminished under the clueless Jubilee regime. The jailing of doctors has now sunk us to a new low and made Kenya the laughing stock of the world.
Ask yourself: What sacrifice have you made to make this country great again? The revolution just began. It will happen peacefully at the ballot, but trus me, a loud and clear statement will be made. It is revolution time folks! Let’s all, in one accord, send this abomination called Jubilee home on August 8th.
Comments
Anonymous says
sawa sawa sawale aaash
Toni says
The revolution is on..no one can stop it
anonymous says
Revolution is to wipe out meat eating regime
mkweli says
how can the government jail our doctors we are now people who the world is laughing at all over.Our president and the dp seems not to care.how can you jail someone who take care of your life? is jubilee top leaders think of their own life?they will also need them.am ashamed to be akenyan honestly it is not fear.and those who supported the government s move a you happy when you go to our hospitals and get dirty beds and mattresses and sheets?the doctors are fighting even for us too.Good working place not just what the government calls salary.no .also good environment of work.god help our doctors and let us all kenyans of good will pray for them in prisons.
Stephen Kahindi Kilifi County says
Send chupilii on august 8th.
Raila amolo mkundu says
A revolution like in 2013 when 50% +1 sent the vitendawili prime minister and the melon vice president home. Hahaha hahahaha hahahaha hahahaha hahahaha
jako says
Where do you live most likely not in Kenya where every one knows that the 2913 election was stolen.
me says
don’t be ridiculous or u r also eating the meat
John says
The doctors were jailed by a competent court after several warnings . Last time I checked the judiciary was an independent arm of the government and so I don’t see why some people are blaming the president . The president also obeys court rulings even when such rulings don’t favour him.
xaxan kimo says
uhuru and his jubilee leaders will go to Europe for treatments if they get sick.
Jakom makende says
What about raila and isack ruto?
me says
I have never heard any of them treated in kenya here
Anonymous says
No revolution with doctors who have refused to treat Kenyans for whatever reason.
anonymous says
Yeah,the mapinduzi is not only 4the top brass but also some individuals;Nobody has harassed kenyan than judiciary in corts with executive.b it alawyer (advocate) onwards above….these two arms hv ajambazi-like thinking to the pple….And these two should b restrained from getting any post in the upcoming uchaguzi. ((URUTO,JUDICIALS)….to b on point let us b frank with the way judiciary n URUTO r treating;wachugwe with special (clear) lens…if a doc want apost in the up coming uchaguzi plz dont second -guess ;they r our patrons by profession.
b.O says
hii ni serikali ya wendawazimu
anonymous says
Instead of taking themselves IN,they decided to take ouR HEARTS(the docs) in prison!!!!!!
RICHARD ARAP says
CHOICES HAVE ?uhuruto? Wale wanaolala kitanda moja kisiasa na uhuruto wamenajisiwa .Hamuna heshima na maisha yenu ,nchi imeporwa hatuna mwelekeo.Moi na Kibaki hawakufanya vile hawa wezi wanafanya sasa wanatarajia kura gani? vote them out please ama uendelee kunajisiwa.
anonymous says
Yeah,the mapinduzi is not only 4the top brass but also some individuals;Nobody has harassed kenyan than judiciary in cohorts with executive.b it alawyer (advocate) onwards above….these two arms hv ajambazi-like thinking to the pple….And these two should b restrained from getting any post in the upcoming uchaguzi. ((URUTO,JUDICIALS)….to b on point let us b frank with the way judiciary n URUTO r treating;wachujwe with special (clear) lens…if a doc want apost in the up coming uchaguzi plz dont second -guess ;they r our patrons by profession.