VIDEO: DP Ruto CONFIRMS He Knows Politicians Behind the ‘KILLINGS’ In Baringo and Marakwet Counties February 23, 2017 3 Comments
Comments
The Great. says
if the DP’s confirmation of the killings in Baringo is true, then he (DP) has failed kenyans at large.To my opinion,sending Jubilee home will be the only alternative of doing away with this menace.
RICHARD ARAP says
People have seen the failures we should jameni vote against the rulers jubilee come august and am sure they are going to fail terribly. Kenyans will celebrate joyfully the oppressors wameshindwa, wezi na matusi tu.
Nyundo says
Juvenile reign of darkness and death.