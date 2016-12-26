VIDEO: CS Eugene Wamalwa HINTS AT QUITTING Jubilee, To RESIGN Cabinet position in the New Year December 26, 2016 8 Comments Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related
Comments
phillip says
Hope he come back to cord/NASA..# jubileemustfall.
Exx says
Was he everwas in.CORD?
Exx says
Was he ever in CORD?
wuod osieko says
Alidhani atapata free ticket ya Nairobi governorship
George says
If ua brother musalia mudavadi was betrayed by Uhuru, who were u now and u even failed to learn from the past mistakes. They even told u to dissolved ua party and agreed with them,so who is cleaver than the other, in fact i really pity for leaders like u,
Kevin says
Those are confused elments…
But we welcomed you in NASA
Caleb Mayende says
Mheshimiwa I only hope you have been able to learn what you would ordinarily have assumed. It would only be foolish to repeat a mistake. Good luck.
Anonymous says
If u like easy thing u must be easy man