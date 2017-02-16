Uhuru Visits Rtd President Moi, BEGS for Support as NIS Report Reveal Silent MAJORITY Kalenjins Support Raila NASA

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday paid a visit to retired president Daniel Moi at his Kabarnet Gardens residence, Nairobi.
Uhuru visit comes barely a day after an alleged National Intelligence report tabled in statehouse revealed that the silent majority in Rift Valley have given up on Jubilee regime and are likely to support Raila’s NASA coalition (reminscent of what happened in UK during the BREXIT referendum and also in USA following Donald Trump’s win against expectations)
Reliable sources confirmed to this writer that Uhuru asked president Moi to publicly endorse Jubilee re-election at the right. Uhuru is also said to have asked to prevail on KANU chairman to cut links with opposition grouping NASA.
“Paid a courtesy call on Former President Daniel Arap Moi,” Uhuru said on his official twitter account.
The post attracted positive and negative comments from his followers.
But other users criticised Uhuru saying he should instead concentrate on solving the doctors’ strike impasse.
“@UKenyatta, It is okay to check on the old man but is he the top-most priority?” Black Star asked.
Danmilaw said: “I thought you would tell us that doctors issue is sorted. Poor Kenyans are suffering than Egyptians under Pharaoh’s plagues,”
The meeting comes barely weeks after Mama Ngina Kenyatta, Uhuru’s mother, visited Moi at his Kabarak home in Nakuru.
The leaked photos of the meeting sparked debate on what the former First Lady was up to ahead of the general election.
Mama Ngina said that she visited Moi to check up on a friend and Moi asked her to visit again in the near future.
Kanu is led by Gideon Moi, the son of the retired president, and has been in close ties with the opposition’s National Super Alliance (Nasa).
Gideon said he will decide whether to back a presidential candidate from another party or go it alone in the scheduled poll.
