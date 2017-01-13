Uhuru boycotts Jubilee smart card launch, Rege joins

President Uhuru is not attending the launch of the Jubilee smart card despite earlier reports the head of state would officiate the function.

The function is currently happening at Kasarani Sports Complex, presided over by Deputy President William Samoei Ruto.

Several Jubilee aspirants and grassroots leaders are attending the event, which will see the Jubilee party launch Ksh20 digital smart cards for membership of the Jubilee party.

The smart card drive comes only days after Jubilee rejected a similar initiative by CORD to make the August polls conducted electronically. The President early this week assented to the law removing electronic requirements for voter identification and transmission of the vote.

Perhaps, it is the contradiction in the actions of the president which has led to the decision to skip the function.

Karachuonyo MP Eng. James Rege joined Jubilee, urging the party not to ‘forget’ Luo Nyanza.

Technically, Rege is dead politically.