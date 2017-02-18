….in Turkana Raila was Accorded Presidential Standard Security, No Chance for Jubilee Monkey Business



Following yesterday’s security scare on Raila and his entourage in Katilia, Turkana East where

armed youths disrupted ODM rally as the former premier began a three-day campaign tour of the region, government security was enhanced to a presidential standard.

There were GSU, AP and regular police accompaning Raila in all the events, word has it that panic was evident in Statehouse and thus order to fly in the Recce squard to Turkana to provide extra security.

During the incident on Friday the former premier was whisked away to a helicopter by his security detail and he headed for another rally at Lokichar in Turkana South.

Checkn out photos below, you can sport more armed police surrounding Raila’s convoy reminscent of presidential police escort servivce.