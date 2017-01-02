Traffic Police Officer Who STRIPED NAKED Female Motorist Accused of Speeding in Kericho INTERDICTED



By Paul Chirchir T

This is totally unacceptable,how can a law enforcement Officer break the law by stripping those accused of breaking the law.

Some traffic Police Officers in Kericho collude with some corrupt NTSA officers and are known to mount three illegal road blocks along Total-Kericho route,for collecting bribes.

We would like to see that Officer punished and disciplinary action taken against her and her squad.

LATEST UPDATE:>>

STATEMENT BY THE COUNTY POLICE COMMANDER KERICHO FOLLOWING ALLEGED HARASSMENT OF A LADY MOTORIST BY A FEMALE POLICE OFFICER.

My attention has been drawn to video clips circulating in social media showing a lady motorists being physically harassed by a female police officer. Upon receipt of the same, I instituted investigations into the incident. The initial information is that the incident occurred on 1/1/2017 at about 3.00pm near Brooke area, a short distance from Kericho town.

The lady motorist had been flagged down by our traffic officers for exceeding speed in an area with a designated speed of 50kph. An argument arose between the officer and the motorist disputing the same which unfortunately turned into what we have seen. An inquiry file has been opened to clearly establish the circumstances of the incident and our findings will be made public and appropriate action will be taken against anybody found to be on the wrong.

Meanwhile, the concerned officer has been interdicted from duty in order to pave way for investigations. I can also report that the concerned lady has been traced and is cooperating well with the investigations team….

Signed…

James M. Mugera