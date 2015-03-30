TOP ADVISERS in DP Ruto’s office RESIGN protesting lack of professionalism – big blow!

Senior advisers to the office of the Deputy President William Ruto have resigned and some have shifted camps to the President’s office accusing the DP of being unable to consume ‘professional advice’.

The technocrats in essence are echoing what Bomet Governor Isaac Rutto recently said of the Deputy President – that he is a roaming dictator whose word is law – and therefore unfit to be anything beyond his current station (as Deputy President).

Of the six top technocrats in the office of the DP, five have since resigned, including Yale University academic Prof Hino Hiroyuki.

The don, who used to be Economic Affairs Adviser to Former Prime minister Raila Odinga quit a year ago and returned to Yale University.

According to sources, Ruto didn’t like him for the mere fact the he used to work as advisor to PM, yet he had been seconded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to advise the government of Kenya on the multi-billion projects Japan was funding.

Another technocrat who has asked to be released from the DP’s office is Dr. James Nyoro, a food humanist whose paper on food security was dismissed by the botanist-cum-politician William Ruto as ‘idiotic’.

Nyoro accuses Ruto of having no capacity to grasp professional advice.

In sternest terms attributed to him, Njoro protested the ‘lack of professionalism and scarce attention to detail’ that is the modus operandi of the DP, a claim DP Ruto’s head of communications David Mugonyi has vehemently dismissed as ‘no story’, saying his boss is a professional pursuing a PhD.

Ruto registered for a post-graduate degree in the 1990s and is yet to finish his studies. He is among Kenya’s longest learning PhD students!

Former Permanent secretary on Climate Change Ali Mohammed has moved to the ministry of Foreign Affairs. He was hired as senior advisor on Climate Change.

Two more officials have also moved from the DP’s office. Jasper Mbiuki, Legislative Affairs and Peter Kariuki, Governance, Accountability Â and Deliver Adviser are said to have crossed over to OP where they worked before being seconded to the DP’s office.

Ruto’s Chief of Staff Maryanne Keitanny are among national government officials who were suspended due to corruption.

From the goings on at the DP’s office, it appears the only senior official with DP’s ears remaining is his Private Secretary Farouk Kibet. However, the tragedy with Mr. Kibet is that he is a std 3 drop-out who cannot consume anything technical to position the DP’s office as a serious governance unit within the presidency.

Critics of Kibet also claim he is only fluent in Nandi language and depend on it so much so that if you want anything to be pushed by him, you have to translate it then express it in the Nandi dialect, an arduous task.