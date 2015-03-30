TOP ADVISERS in DP Ruto’s office RESIGN protesting lack of professionalism – big blow!

Senior advisers to the office of the Deputy President William Ruto have resigned and some have shifted camps to the President’s office accusing the DP of being unable to consume ‘professional advice’.
The technocrats in essence are echoing what Bomet Governor Isaac Rutto recently said of the Deputy President – that he is a roaming dictator whose word is law – and therefore unfit to be anything beyond his current station (as Deputy President).
Of the six top technocrats in the office of the DP, five have since resigned, including Yale University academic Prof Hino Hiroyuki.
The don, who used to be Economic Affairs Adviser to Former Prime minister Raila Odinga quit a year ago and returned to Yale University.
According to sources, Ruto didn’t like him for the mere fact the he used to work as advisor to PM, yet he had been seconded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to advise the government of Kenya on the multi-billion projects Japan was funding.
Another technocrat who has asked to be released from the DP’s office is Dr. James Nyoro, a food humanist whose paper on food security was dismissed by the botanist-cum-politician William Ruto as ‘idiotic’.
Nyoro accuses Ruto of having no capacity to grasp professional advice.
In sternest terms attributed to him, Njoro protested the ‘lack of professionalism and scarce attention to detail’ that is the modus operandi of the DP, a claim DP Ruto’s head of communications David Mugonyi has vehemently dismissed as ‘no story’, saying his boss is a professional pursuing a PhD.
Ruto registered for a post-graduate degree in the 1990s and is yet to finish his studies. He is among Kenya’s longest learning PhD students!
Former Permanent secretary on Climate Change Ali Mohammed has moved to the ministry of Foreign Affairs. He was hired as senior advisor on Climate Change.
Two more officials have also moved from the DP’s office. Jasper Mbiuki, Legislative Affairs and Peter Kariuki, Governance, Accountability Â and Deliver Adviser are said to have crossed over to OP where they worked before being seconded to the DP’s office.
Ruto’s Chief of Staff Maryanne Keitanny are among national government officials who were suspended due to corruption.
From the goings on at the DP’s office, it appears the only senior official with DP’s ears remaining is his Private Secretary Farouk Kibet. However, the tragedy with Mr. Kibet is that he is a std 3 drop-out who cannot consume anything technical to position the DP’s office as a serious governance unit within the presidency.
Critics of Kibet also claim he is only fluent in Nandi language and depend on it so much so that if you want anything to be pushed by him, you have to translate it then express it in the Nandi dialect, an arduous task.
thoya says
The way our beloved DP broke fence with His Excellence the former Rt honourable prime minister, one could definitely tell that the Dp is a difficult person to work with.
maurice says
Could the DP be a dictator?
mbiri says
he is a dictator and a humanizer he wife cries always for God to change da bad heart his husband has
Anonymous says
can I hav ua number pls
ODONGO says
The way things are it is now no secret that the DP is power hungry, dictator and Raila tried so much to listen to him but he is something else
joseph kamau says
time will tell.where there smoke there must be fire.
Ronny says
The DP is power hungry & lacks leadership quality-he is chest thumping/propaganda
wilwili says
all you dint know is that he is an inborn super DICTATOR get it!!
Anonymous says
maybe he feels that those fit to advise him should be dropouts
prncdaniels@gmail.com says
Prince Williams a.ka Hustler a.k.a Samoei a.k.a Kusema na Kuiba a.k.a DICTATOR!!!…dalili ya mvua ni mawingu. Ujanja umefika mwisho.
KHOLER CYBORG VIRUS says
the dpork seems a leftover from third reich insiders. Only that he is African and Kenyan. he must be stopped from where could be in position to ‘Kalenjinstanize’ Kenya with help of intellectualy dimunite folk like farouk kibet.
Anonymous says
I have nothing personal about the DP his a good friend of mine but he should Ride on time
maina says
2022 after Raila ,Ni Peter Kennedy kama sio Moi..
john says
the dp must be so disadvantaged if his advisors are class 3 dropouts…wat a shame!!
shadrack shaddy says
when diplomacy ends war begin
erick says
masikini hakipata matako ulia bwata.
isolo says
Standard three dropout that sounds good kalenjin jinga
Mike says
I love u with passion mr dp bt u must move with speed to made da fences for political survival
HON.ALERI CHRIS. says
WE WILL WORL WITH HIM.HE IS OUR MAN.WE IN NAMBALE DECIDED ON THIS AND NO TURNING BACK.
Nicholas says
You and who in nambale wacha umatako.ruto is a dictator.
silas says
U n who? Who r we?
Anonymous says
Nyinyi ni watu wa kufanya na mtu? Tengenezeni nyumba kwanza ndiyo mwongee.
Kenn ken says
Let him see what he didnt know # munya’s coments
OTIENO says
Mr DP, I love your politics, as a philosopher, I know for sure that pure democracy might never work in Africa south of the Sahara. But I hereby advice you to embrace enlighten dictatorship unlike pure dictatorship
mogire says
Ruto is a tragedy waiting to happen
ochieng alooh says
i agree with you
Derrick Maiyo says
PHD in 1990????that alone put the credibility of the above story in question.Ruto started his PHD on 2014.its therefore a poor malice from you guys to stoop too low even if its your political way of undermining him
nelson chemjor says
Believe this at your own peril.
alex says
OMG, poor DP, what a shame??
Anonymous says
That,s completely funny, a standard three dropout. What a crazy DP office in this world.
Anonymous says
Have worked with the Deputy President for over twenty five years and he is one of the best person to work with
RUTTO TIMOTHY says
Ruttos time will come thesame people who cheated him to part ways with raila will become the first ones to laugh at him cme 2022
Kimunyan Meja says
Kudos Hon dp, be very intelligent over bad advices , look for other advices Kenya is big with so many proffesionals. however this is politics dp tosha tosha 2017, 2022
Anonymous says
please let’s give him time to prove a point
lema says
Once you get into the government its when people gets to know you, especially with the powerful post. Let him enjoy his time but no future for him
george says
mwenye njaa asha shiba shida iko wapi?
anonymous says
I have always said and I repeat.An African is not ready to lead Africa.Times are coming when the entire civil service of African countries will be outsourced to the Western world to be managed on our behalf.The so called independence came to early.Look at South Africa that remained under white rule till 90’s is like Europe.Imagine trading a dirty blanket for a suit and presidency!!!Would one even know where to start????
TALAM ELDORET says
YULE NUSU MKATE ALITUFANYIA NINI, YOU WIL TALK BUT U WIL RICH NO WHERE 2017 UHURU 2022 RUTO KURA YENU NI MILIONI SITA YETU MILIONI 22000000
Just Me says
how can a std 3 dropout be a whole Deputy President’s PA? I’ll have to consider vying for presidency come 2017!!
Nyanchama says
solomon…dint ask God for education…but only wisdom….to diffrentiate btn good n bad…soFarouks position as PA shd not worrie u.David was bush boy..dint go to nursery but became a king of many learned ppl…masomo ni yako…ask uaself my masters hv aided me with waat???
Anonymous says
Nyanchama tel ths idiot led me tel u guys Farouk is a wise man n that his why is hv been Ruto’s personal assistant for a long time whn ruto was even a member of parliament