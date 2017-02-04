PHOTOS: THOUSANDS Flood Bomet Stadium to Welcome Raila and NASA Team

Kenya Today
Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports
February 4, 2017 16 Comments
mkweli says
February 4, 2017 at 12:59 pm
you people of bomet you are lucky,you are the first people to host nasa the first super alliance in kenyans historic building.may Lord bless you. You have shown the country that you don’t bow to Kingdom Mt Kenya,also you have shown dp ruto that he is not the only leader in rift valley.big up yu people stick with your gorvoner and understanding that there is devolution,your gorvoner was the first leader and now is munya of meru,we can see all how meru people have changed after reilazing that Mrcentral are just using them.
Anonymous says
February 4, 2017 at 1:17 pm
Baa,baaaaaasss!!! Jubilee nyumbani. Tyranny wont save u this time round.
Komen says
Idiocy
Gatundu says
February 4, 2017 at 1:43 pm
not i’dioce it,s the plan to send jubilee home jubilee finish
February 4, 2017 at 1:37 pm
i,think nasa,s jny hasben kick off
@Douglas says
February 4, 2017 at 2:53 pm
it is just the beginning. Na bado. Jubilee home
February 4, 2017 at 3:26 pm
That’s nothing
February 4, 2017 at 3:30 pm
Welcome to Baringo,the KANU stronghold.Hope sen.G.Moi is next host of NASA.
zedy m says
February 4, 2017 at 3:50 pm
operation save your motherland
February 4, 2017 at 4:40 pm
tumeanza kunasa kura thanx bomet people
fidelix kamami says
February 4, 2017 at 5:49 pm
jubilee kwisha
Khawino says
February 4, 2017 at 7:57 pm
Jubilee it’s time for you to start parking, dalili ya mvua ni mawingu,
Josphat barasa from bungoma.mitua says
February 4, 2017 at 8:40 pm
Kwaheri ruto riftvalley si yako tena.nasa ndio suluhisho letu
February 4, 2017 at 9:05 pm
Hahaha you wish
Morris says
February 5, 2017 at 1:48 am
Hang on in there NASA…..for VICTORY to the people is not so far now!
lucas says
February 5, 2017 at 1:50 am
this time jubille must pack thier things go home, lucas from matungu, David luwere na jubille yako
Comments
