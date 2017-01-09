THOUSANDS apply for ODM ticket, many shy for key posts

Over ten thousand people have applied to contest various posts in this year’s general election on the ODM ticket, sources within ODM have confirmed.

The party’s National Elections Board (NEB) chaired by East Africa Legislative Assembly MP Judy Pareno extended the application time till tomorrow with civil servants given until February to apply. Many civil servants have, however, gone ahead to apply rather than send letters of interest.

Some key posts have not been applied to; with candidates shying away from challenging Party Leader Raila Odinga for the presidential ticket. Deputy Party Leader and Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho is also not being challenged.

The other is Nairobi gubernatorial seat currently occupied by Dr. Evans Kidero. Busia senate seat held by former Attorney General Amos Wako is also still vacant. As of the time of writing this piece, no candidate had shown interest.

But even as ODM sends in applications, doubts as to whether the party will [participate in the next polls remain following the controversial passage of manual voting system, a move top ODM politicians maintain has already rigged the election for Uhuru.

Siaya Senator James Orengo, who is yet to submit his application, is of the opinion that ODM should boycott the election at all levels until a credible presidential electoral process is created.

“ODM Leaders will have to make that determination…whether going to the polls is worth it in the current environment,” said Orengo.