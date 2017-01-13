TENSION: Mombasa Governor Joho, 2 MPs and 7 MCAs ARRESTED by Police in Mombasa

Joho arrested

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, 2 ODM MPs and 7 others including MCAs from Mombasa and Lamu Counties have been detained at the Coast Provincial Police Headquarters in Mombasa since 8:00am after they stormed the police station following the arrest of Joho’s ally by police this morning.

According to Mombasa County Director of Communications, Richard Chacha, Joho together with Kisauni MP Rashid Bedzimba and Mvita’s Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir were arrested by police when they arrived at the Coast Provincial Police Headquarters following the arrest of an unidentified Joho’s ally.

Joho’s lawyer Mohamed Balala says the the leaders were detained at the Police station since morning and have been denied bail.

This comes just days after Joho’s security was withdrawn by Police Headquarters in what the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinet termed as normal security re-organization.