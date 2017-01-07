EXPOSED: STRANGE CALL from STATEHOUSE That Made Gideon Moi VOTE WITH Jubilee in the SENATE to Allow Mannual Identification of Voters to Facilitate RIGGING in 2017

By Phil Etale via FB

Robert Onyango Alai Happy New Year, let me now enlighten you for purposes of clarity. CORD has a total of 21 Senators. Jubilee has 26. Totaling to 47. Elected Members eligible to vote on such constitutional bills. Sen. Chris Obure has since shifted to Jubilee as well as Sen. John Munyes (both were bought). Sen. Dan Mwazo of Taita Taveta was absent.

CORD delegations in the Senate yesterday were intact. They are as follows; Senators Hassan Omar, Boy Juma Boy, Stewart Madzayo, Abdirahman Hassan, Godana Hargura, David Musila, Johnston Muthama, Mutula Kilonzo Jnr, Henry Ole Ndiema, Moses Wetang’ula, Amos Wako, James Orengo, Anyang’ Nyong’o, Moses Kajwang’, Wilfred Machage, Mong’are B’Wokong’o, Bony Khalwale and George Khaniri. Having bought Munyes and Obure, they left CORD with 19 Senators.

With Mwazo being absent, CORD was left with 18 delegations. Prof. Lonyangapuo’s vote made it 19. Gideon Moi whom you claim voted with CORD made a last minute about-turn to vote with Jubilee after a strange phone call minutes to the vote. The burden was on Jubilee to raise 24 delegations to win the battle. Having failed to mobilize Senators Stephen Ole Ntutu and Peter Ole Mositet both of whom left the house before the vote was taken, they had to had to hurriedly ensure Obure and Sen. Sammy Leshore of Samburu wrote letters delegating the voting powers to Senators Ochwangi Hosea and Naisula Lesuda.

For your information CORD does not have 28 elected Senators as you claim. Again, nominated Senators don’t vote on such bills. It is the 47 delegations that do. Be informed my brother to avoid misleading the public.