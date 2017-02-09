Somalia Opposition wins presidency in shock polls

Somalia became the newest state in Africa to defeat an incumbent president in a presidential election conducted by parliamentarians according to that country’s constitution.

A number of Opposition parties and lawmakers joined forces to defeat President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in the third round. The election had attracted 23 presidential aspirants.

Although critics pointed to the massive graft and bribery on both sides, with incumbent President allegedly using government funds to bribe lawmakers to vote for him, the outcome is sort of a victory against corruption.

“He was the least corrupt,” a Kenyan of Somali extraction told this writer.

And the verdict has reverberated across Somalia, still restive after years of war and plunder, and an active terror group still carrying out deadly attacks in the capital Mogadishu.

The new leader, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, has to decide what to do with a country reeling from the cost of war, and a government bureaucracy seething in graft, clanism and ineptitude.

Former President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud already conceded.