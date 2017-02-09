Somalia Opposition wins presidency in shock polls

Somalia became the newest state in Africa to defeat an incumbent president in a presidential election conducted by parliamentarians according to that country’s constitution.
A number of Opposition parties and lawmakers joined forces to defeat President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in the third round. The election had attracted 23 presidential aspirants.
Although critics pointed to the massive graft and bribery on both sides, with incumbent President allegedly using government funds to bribe lawmakers to vote for him, the outcome is sort of a victory against corruption.
“He was the least corrupt,” a Kenyan of Somali extraction told this writer.
And the verdict has reverberated across Somalia, still restive after years of war and plunder, and an active terror group still carrying out deadly attacks in the capital Mogadishu.
The new leader, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, has to decide what to do with a country reeling from the cost of war, and a government bureaucracy seething in graft, clanism and ineptitude.
Former President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud already conceded.
RICHARD ARAP says
Lets pray for Somali people, they should also refuse war and say no enough is enough.2-they should support the chosen president for development coz hawakuiba kura kama Kenya. If uhuruto steal election I pray and urge Kenyans to disrespect them completely, they are the most corrupt we are almost no 1 corrupt country in the world.Please Kenyans lets make history like Somalia by sending corrupt president home aug 2017.
caro says
Bad news to jubilee
Khalwaleist says
The wind of change is blowing all over Africa.Uhuru is next!
Justus Atuti says
Congratulations Somalia for leading the way in fight for graft and showing that graft has no place in Africa
Romufa says
Ukiona mwenzako akinyolewe, tia maji, wa jubilee mpo!
Nyar ma says
HATA SISI THE VERY WAY
Akiht Agnarum says
The somalia system of election is parliamentary contra to ours