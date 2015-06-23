SEVEN QUESTIONS Uhuru and his CS Ann Waiguru CANNOT ANSWER on NYS Kibera Projects

1. The question they are not answering is whether they can ‘develop’ Kibera without much ado.

2. They question they are not answering is whether they believe they can politicize their development of Kibera and succeed without much ado.

3. The question they are not answering is whether they are developing Kibera ‘for’ Kibera people or developing Kibera ‘against’ Raila.

4. The question they are not answering is whether that can daily insult Raila and continue ‘developing’ Kibera. These two things they should wonder if they are ‘mutually exclusive’ or not.

5. The question they are not answering is what vision of Kibera they have – whether Kibera should be made ‘hospitable’ by cleaning sewers and collecting garbage or whether, like Raila Odinga, Kibera can be upgraded and transformed into a low income urban neighborhood with all the facilities of life and leisure.

6. The question they are not answering is why have they have not completed even a single new housing unit akin to those in phase 1, 2, 3 and 4 with toilets inside, laundry inside, bathrooms inside, etc. To ask why they have not started building new houses is to ask ‘too much’.

7. The question they are not answering is whether they can lie to all youths that collecting garbage and opening blocked sewers is ’employment and empowerment’.

These questions (and you can add others) are fundamental to understanding why the NYS project in Kibera is yet to run into big trouble.