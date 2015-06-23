Kenya Today

SEVEN QUESTIONS Uhuru and his CS Ann Waiguru CANNOT ANSWER on NYS Kibera Projects

1. The question they are not answering is whether they can ‘develop’ Kibera without much ado.

2. They question they are not answering is whether they believe they can politicize their development of Kibera and succeed without much ado.

3. The question they are not answering is whether they are developing Kibera ‘for’ Kibera people or developing Kibera ‘against’ Raila.

4. The question they are not answering is whether that can daily insult Raila and continue ‘developing’ Kibera. These two things they should wonder if they are ‘mutually exclusive’ or not.

5. The question they are not answering is what vision of Kibera they have – whether Kibera should be made ‘hospitable’ by cleaning sewers and collecting garbage or whether, like Raila Odinga, Kibera can be upgraded and transformed into a low income urban neighborhood with all the facilities of life and leisure.

6. The question they are not answering is why have they have not completed even a single new housing unit akin to those in phase 1, 2, 3 and 4 with toilets inside, laundry inside, bathrooms inside, etc. To ask why they have not started building new houses is to ask ‘too much’.

7. The question they are not answering is whether they can lie to all youths that collecting garbage and opening blocked sewers is ’employment and empowerment’.

These questions (and you can add others) are fundamental to understanding why the NYS project in Kibera is yet to run into big trouble.

  4. The residents should not care about the reasons behind their places of living …they shd be happy that their lives are getting improved..that is all that matters

  5. other slums r also being upgraded it seems lyk those who burnt the toilets r much attached to the flying ones its lyk taking a donkey to the river n 4cing it to drink

  6. Does it matter with a person who has a serious need……….Were some people cursed to live in poverty forever? shame,shame,shame, for those who destroyed properties.

  11. 1..kibera is in nairobi city the caital of kenya.so every leader shud b concerned about kibra. N the ple there. 2. Everything to b done by the govt must hav the aroval of RAO. To upgrade kibra will not happen in the nxt 50 yrs.so let prezo Uhuru n cs Waiguru the nys n the focused youth in kibra do what they can for now to improve the lives the ppl of kibra. Wacha siasa kibra is a better living place afterwhat has been done than B4.orr is it a ?of u can get a boy out the vllage but not the village in him.

  13. liberal people need house like the one started Rap was PM. The building can change library and not toilets. Give these young men and women job to be happy ofMr. President. Doing what you are doing in Kibra is just politics.

  14. these leaders r nt passionate abt da community…..thy shld show their tireless efforts n nt usining others as their rubber stump…..wajenge kibitch n sto critisising abt RAILAcz yy c prezo

  15. The PM upgraded the houses, and now they are letting our youth scoop faeces with bare hands! By the way;was that 830M stolen from the pay of those young folks of Kibera?

  16. Jubilee government, forget this fools and develop other slum areas like mathare , mukuru, kiandutu etc. Let them wait for baba, to help the he has made kibera better for last tow dacades.

Disclaimer