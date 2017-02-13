SCREEN SHOT of the Month, It can’t be hate speech just ALTERNATIVE FACTS February 13, 2017 4 Comments
Bashir says
kufungwa kwa madaktari suo sulluhu…. Doctors are the engineers of the body.
#freeupdoctors.
Makokhalfred says
You can’t prevent a star from shinning. Jailing the Doctors is a clear indication that they are shinning stars!?? Believe me, who ever is behind this will one day face the throne of God for judgement. We may hide behind the court but we can’t hide from God!
Bhagwanji harmony says
Jubilee intimidation machine,
Thanks for taking this country to dogs!!!
we are eagerly waiting to send you home come August.
Yours Faithfully,
Wakenya wote
Huppies says
How are you going to send H.E. Uhuru, his deputy and the entire government home without voters card.?..