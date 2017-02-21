News EXCLUSIVE: Rosemary Odinga Out of Danger, now on Bed Rest – source Share









Rosemary Odinga’s hospitalization has shocked friends and those who know her. The eldest daughter of ODM Leader Raila Odinga, Rosemary had just started her political career in elective politics, having declared her interest in the Kibra parliamentary seat.

In recent weeks, she has been crisscrossing the constituency with her supporters, canvassing for voter registration and pitching her candidature.

According to sources, she complained of headache and was taken by a friend to Aga Khan University Hospital for check-up, after which she was referred to Nairobi Hospital, where news of her admission was leaked to the press.

A story appearing on the Star a Jubilee propaganda rag claims she’s been diagnosed with a non-cancerous brain tumor known as “meningioma” in medical parlance.

A source privy to the goings has told this writer she is on bed rest, and out of danger.

