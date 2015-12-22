HOW RESURGENT Raila UNMASKED William Ruto on Citizen TV interview with Hussein Mohammed

RAILA THROWS THE GAUNTLET
By Jackson Omondi
Enough. That was the import of “The RAO interview.” RAO is fed up with Ruto’s political bickering. For close to three years, Raila Odinga has been on the receiving end of Ruto’s constant attacks. Appearing on a special interview with Citizen TV’s Hussein Mohammed, RAO got a perfect cue to unload on the Deputy President and went straight for the jugular!
And yes, he went ‘there’. For the first time ever, Ruto’s land grabbing lawsuit in which he was ordered to shell out five million shillings was being talked about on national TV. To drive his point home, RAO emphasized that the plaintiff in that case was actually Ruto’s neighbor!
RAO was just getting warmed up. The lang’ata school playground also got a prime time slot. But the most devastating salvo came in the form of a narrative. Without mentioning YK92 brigade by names, he talked about a man who came out of college, never had a payslip en route to parliament and then started amassing wealth. He further questioned the source of sudden wealth that the DP routinely brandishes around the country in harambees.
One thing is clear: Raila is fed up with the politics of ‘abunuasi and yule Jamaa wa whatever.’ His choice of words indicate that he will not take Ruto’s belligerent utterances lying down. Ruto had his turn and now RAO is holding court.
Thanks to Raila’s solid presentation, Ruto will now have to yell his way out of real cases that now lay squarely in the public domain. In a span of five minutes, RAO managed to crown Ruto a ‘hypocrite’ whose behavior is a national embarrassment and exhibit ‘A’ that the Jubilee adminstration is rich in corruption. For a man so bored and too idle due to lack of tangible portfolio and has resorted to yelling and shouting himself hoarse to get recognition, it will be interesting to see how he responds to this political indictment.
QUESTION: Where was this RAO in late 2012 to early 2013? I like this RAO better.
Comments
rift says
What I know is that it’s a matter of time Raila is there to get extinction politically. …he is full of hate …mean…selfish. ..like his poverty striken luos….ako ovyo maxe
Anonymous says
your brain is full of porridge..how do you drag a whole community in your stupid comment.
juakali1980 says
Don’t insult porridge like the..porridge is way better than the guy rift’s brain….
N.W. Njeri Njuguna says
The SAD facts are:
LUHYA CANNOT LEAD, THEY ONLY KNOW KUTOMBA KUKU.
JALUO, CANNOT LEAD, THEY ARE UNCLEAN AND STUPID. NO COUNTRY IS LEAD BY UNCIRCUMCISED IDIOTS.
KALENJIN HAD OVER 30 YEARS TO EAT, BUT WAMELALA KAMA MURSIK.
THE KAMBA, LOVE SEX AND ARE CONFUSED FOLLOWING THE DEAD-MAN RAILA-ODINGA.
MOMBASA WAKO STAREHE YA KUTOMBANA MATAKO NA WAZUNGU.
TURKANA, SOMALI, SAMBURU, KISII, ARE CONFUSED LOT.
THE ONLY CHOSEN TRIBE IS KIKUYU.
LET KIKUYUS RULE FOR AS LONG AS POSSIBLE GIVEN THAT RAILA IS A DEAD MAN.
KimKim says
God can see you sawing seeds of hatred . You will pay if you dont stop n repent. you are no Kikuyu. we are competetive and provocative but not that stupid
Ken says
N NJERI NJUGUNA OR WHATEVER YOU CALL URSELF
KIKUYUS AND YOU NJERI ARE THIEVES, THAT THE WORD THEFT DOESNT EVEN EXIST IN THEIR BIBLE
KIKUYUS AND YOU NJERI ESPECIALLY HAVE VERY LITTLE DICKS,THEIR WOMEN HAVE TO DEMONSTRATE AND ASK OTHER KENYAN MEN FOR HELP
KIKUYUS AND YOU NJERI STEAL COWS AND THEN GO ON TO HAVE SEX WITH THEM, INCLUDING HENS AND CHICKENS
YOU NJERI AND YOUR KIKUYU ILKS HAVE SMELL BODIES THAT IT EVEN SHOWS OUTSIDE YOUR BODIES AND MOUTHS
YOU NJUGUNA AND YOUR KIKUYU ILKS, SHAGGY YOUR GRANDMUMS AND MUMS AND KILL THEM IN THE NAME OF LAND.
KIKUYUS ARE THE MOST UNCIVILISED PEOPLE IN THE WORLD, THAT THEY UNDRESS THEIR WOMEN TO LOOK AT THEIR BITS BECAUSE THEY CANNOT SATISFY IT IN THE REALLY WORLD.
KIKUYUS ARE JUST A CURSED LOT, AND THEY ARE TRANSMITTING THEIR CURSE TO KENYANS.
KIKUYUS DO
KimKim says
First, this Njeri is not a kikuyu. its someone trying to provoke emotions as you can happening see above.
Mulembe Bossy says
8-4-4 is a system for servitude.Serve your master Madam he’ll one day honour you with the Order of the Burning Spear.Self education is king.Pity Kenyans ignorant of their history,fed with half truths and full of psychophancy.
amos says
Yu are not worth of the breath yu are taking Inn. . do something before something happens to you. ..
Anonymous says
njeri njunguna a big idiot …ur mouth stinks n ur brain empty those words coming out from a lady lk u ?i pity anyone calling u galfrnd or wife..useless!!!!
Richard says
well spoken. Missing in action. How to rape a donkey to death. Who? Thats being done to Kenya now. 10th wonder of the world??!!
STEPENE says
KIKUYU ARE BIG THIVES
KIPROP says
this Raila idiot has no political future.
MAY GOD REST HIS SOUL IN PEACE ( R.I.P RAILA)
Anonymous says
@Kiprop,
All human beings are political!
You or him does not need a future to be political!
Animals are apolitical!
Man thinks, man reasons, man plans…and so does Raila and you!
And me too!
Anonymous says
@Kiprop,
Good student of Raila! You got an ‘A’..
Anonymous says
You are poverty stricken,I am Luo and not
Walubengo, Harare says
Did you say porridge? He sounds like his head is full of cow dung.
Martin says
Yes we are poverty stricken LUOS but we’re not calamity stricken community that are controlled by the evil spirits because of the ills the do.Luos don’t kill to grab power.Then who is selfish,mean and corrupt..,a luo of a kikuyu?Why does a man kill his old father and mother just because of land?It’s better to be a poverty stricken LUO than a jiggers infested kikuyu.Let me be #Poverty sticken luo.
eve says
raila fighting corruption well,,,,,I love u dear
Jm says
It’s payday for all hyena’s in kenya!! JAKOM will make them vomit out what they’ve stolen from poor kenyans. One by one we are taking them out! Pigs,vultures and greedy selfish hyena’s we are coming to get you!!!!!!
KIPROP says
@JM nenda ukatombwe matako
kerry says
you are very hysterical like you are one of the thieves which i het you are not but i pity you for standing by those thieves who will never know what you took for lunch
Anonymous says
It’s interesting how Raila wants to become political relevant, why talk about 92 now while they were best of friends in 2007? What has changed? He went singing about sugar deal till he got his 1kg and went underground, hata eurobond itaisha tu
Mulembe Bossy says
Yes sir they say best friends turn into strangers.This is Kenya,it’s all about power.
tsammie says
That’s the perfect truth….and nothing add pain to the wound when DP tries to insult Kenyans intelligence. Take the coins to the bank with this, ” he is insincere ” and attacking RAO won’t just wash away the image majority of Kenyans have on him….he is wildly corrupt and that’s the bottom line.
Mau mau says
Only those who were not on tv will agree with your shit but for those of as who so the whole thing believe that it was another bout of torture to this old boy he labored to answer every question but what really made me reach at this verdict was when asked when he will name the beneficiaries of the euro bond he said he don’t any of them and he never promised to do so …. Say insanity
Anonymous says
@mau mau,
That is why you have EACC, and DPP and so on, and on. You paying them to wait for Raila to name the individuals? That is insanity coming from you. He is following the law; you are not.
Anonymous says
Why do you have a judiciary? And EACC?
kuria good one says
What Raila has always maintained is that what he has about the eurobond are questions, NOT answers! The truth is there are contradicting accounts as illustrated by Prof Ndii recently…… Which point to a form of conspiracy to defraud…. That’s good work RAO. And those who think poverty is in Luoland should visit Gatundu, Kenyarra birth place. 95%are terribly poor souls…. Struggling with jiggers and such like…… Stop this ignorance, you swabs!!
Anonymous says
Maybe jiggers are life-stork in Kiambu. In that case they are billionaires.
Anonymous says
He got it hard to answers questions about wetangula corruption cases. hypocrisy in oldest Kenya politician.
Anonymous says
You loud mouthed are in gova. Why don’t you sue Weta for being bribed with tax payers’ money? I take it that Kiambu mafia and their supporters pay tax to BAT.
Anonymous says
THE MINISTRY OF REPENTANCE AND HOLINESS Is welcoming you to a MASSIVE MEGA END YEAR REVIVAL HEALING MEERING in KISUMU CITY GROUNDS OFF KIBOS ROAD, Starting on 30TH Dec 2015-1ST Jan 2016 THE MIGHTY PROPHET OF THE LORD-Dr David Edward Owuor, will be ministering. ALL ARE WELCOME, Please come with your sick ones, friends and relatives. Isaiah 40:3 Prepare the way The MESSIAH is coming. Revelation 19:9, Blessed are those who are invited to the Wedding Supper of the LAMB. Shalom
omolo jaduong says
confused elements’baba yao’hakuna siku jaluo atakuwa rais,how can uncircumcise idiot lead our beautifull country never enough is enough
Anonymous says
@mau mau,
That is why you have EACC, and DPP and so on, and on. You paying them to wait for Raila to name the individuals? That is insanity coming from you. He is following the law; you are not.
Anonymous says
The chances are you are a Luo by birth. Your whoring mother cannot figure out who among her numerous clients did it.
faith says
@rift….. shida yako na ruto no kutumia meno kuangalia watu na kutumia jay meno kufikiria coz akili yako imeganda juu imejaza mala or mursiq or whatever you call it…. I wish you’d just put your teeth aside and for once try to use your mursiq coated brain for once. ..
And yet you’re the same reason why Kenya is being rated as having the most ugly people in the world. ..They see you athletes with your hanging teeth and think everybody in Kenya resembles you. … With all the money and gold you’ve won and all the wealth you have now that you’re not poverty stricken you still cannot find a plastic surgeon to repair your hanging lips and a dentist to trim your teeth ziwache kuning’inia. .???
muthoni says
BY THE WAY I WATCHED THE ENTIRE SHOW.RAILA WAS AT HIS WORST.AVOIDED REAL ISSUES NO T STRAIGHT FOWARD HALF THE TIME HE WAS YUMBARING LOOKING FOR ANS! IT WAS EVIDENT HIS IS BUT PERSONAL VENDETTA ENVY PLUS DESPERATION .not good for politics.i think raila is DONE as faras politics is concerned.truthfully he is skidding allover the place.
faith says
@muthoni…. who is interested to know if you watched the whole thing or not? you can open your big eyes but sees nothing or listen but don’t get anything because you’re coming from the land of the known thick heads. … The question is did you understand what was being talked about? ? idiot
Kimkim says
Wow, someone dared to touch the demigod!!
Mnyika says
It’s obvious that Kenyans are incapable of holding any decent debate on important matters. It appears our intelligence is below the level of vegetation!
Mau mau says
Kuria and faith you like your Demi god are lost in this one !!! This was a serious national debate that your Demi god failed the test and like you resulted into stories and even tried to introduce vitedawilis but this was not the forum for silly talk this was a serious national debate touching on issues that the deputy president had raised against the prime mini star but instead of giving answers the political scavenger was caught in cross road just like in the ntv debate of 2013 the big boy ounce again was not any where but floating in every thing infact the interviewee appeared to be more of directing the old byoy by asking him lead questions Atleast to control the damage ….but having given my observation plz allow me to give my free advice cord should advance either kalonzo or wetangula when it comes to serious national debate but not this old moron who will always let you down
muthoni says
faith u shall be in my prayers my dota is 12 & she aked me why is that man in a cap notresponding to questions asked he is allover the place talking about stuff hajaulizwa.raila has no idea whatsover about eurobond now he says ruto took the money.like i said raila is done as of politics.faith u and the rest are decieving this jama he has had nothing to offer has nothing to offer as of now AND TOO OLD TO OFFER LATER.let him see himself and the truth alafu allow him to do other things apart from politics.he was pity full on citizen.infact the interviewer didnt insist on xplanations out of respect.
faith says
@muthoni. …. I shall be in your prayers for what? what did your pastor kanyari tell you that is lacking me? kikuyu hawezi shika Bible and convince me of anything and for your information when I go to church and see in the bulletin that a so called kikuyu pastor is to preach hiyo siku hata siwezi toa sadaka or I even prefer to go and pray alone in my bedroom. …. so keep your filthy and dirty prayers to yourself and your danda head daughter. …
can you explain to me with your little brain what weston hotel owned by your deputy is doing on a public land? can you explain to me why a kenyan court ordered your so called deputy to return a land that he grabbed from an idp? can you explain to me why your so called dp is in the icc answering to charges of crimes against humanity? can you explain to me why all the prosecution witnesses against him are all kikuyus and not any other tribes? can you also enlighten me and explain to me like a two year old the projects funded by the euro bond money the whole country is talking about?
That’s when you’ll realise that your stupid brain is so minute comparable to that of an infant. ….
KimKim says
Raila is spoiling for a fight… but Jubilee saz saa bado.. Tuliza boli… Time will come and all arsenals will blaze in the final act to bring down the cartains for the old man. this time the old lady will sing
Mau mau says
Faith you are behaving just like your Demi god on national tv when confronted with facts about Eurobond you start lamenting ……!what has Ruto being at icc got to do with Eurobond ..! What is the connection between Weston hotel and eurobond plz answer the question as asked what projects are you asking for av always told you you can only confuse the confused Luos and luhyias … Govment operate by a budget which is a statement of intent for example this years budget was 2.1t while the govment projected to raise shs1.85t in taxes and the balance to be raised by borough ing either locally or internationally ..now since by borrowing would have raised the bank interests the gok opted for Eurobond which in Kenya’s case is the best deal in Africa so far … Now common sense tells me this borrowed money was to fill the gap that was the budget deficit so you don’t have to ask stupid questions about show as projects all you have to do is visit the budget provision for the fy 2014/15 but ODM supporters being very stupid people are easily swayed by fannaticism to believe any nonsense by their Demi god .. Professor ndii went for business sold shit to a stupid old boy on behave of his brother kalonzo
Hon Bryan Lubanga says
either hate Raila or not he has done alot to this nation than Ruto and Uhuru.if even he does not become president,he will be remembered from generation to generation.unlike UhuRuto,who will just be forgetten when they vacate state house.again we need to grow up politically,these politics of tribalism will not help us with anything but instead just to destroy us.right now when uhuruto meet raila you will not know they are the ones throughing accusation and counter accusation at each other.we need all to come together and point out where they is a mistake and apploud where they have done right.we will only move more steps forward if we stop traibalism.it does not matter who will become president what we kenyan need is a president who will lead by example,who will unit us,who will fight corruption without fear or favour.we need a leader who has kenya at heart.
prof Bamba says
Anybody who was involved in the 80s,
90s clomour for second liberation really
wonder where Raila fought for second
liberation. You can Talk about Shikuku,
Jaramogi, Gitobu, Anyona, Matiba,
Njoya, koigi etc. Raila was impresioned
due to his own hunger for power in the
coup. He later rode on his fatherâ€™s fame
to join Kanu but he featured nowhere in
the struggle. Truth be told
Reply
arsenallady says
njeri na kikuyu wanajua tu kutomba ngombe, enda koinange upatiane hiyo kuma yako huko
San Nicolas says
blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called sons of God,- the gospel according to St. Matthew. My dear brothers and sisters, we own nothing here on earth. Stop HATE SPEECH once and for all. Av a merry Christmas And let Baby Jesus Christ be born in your hearts. May the peace of Almighty God be with you, Be blessed.
arsenallady says
i love uhuru bt there are some individuals here who think that they own Kenya nkt.like the type of Njeri eti some tribe cannot lead acha ukikuyu mwingi nkt!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
faith says
@mau mau, I thought you watched about the clip of Raila’s interview. … was it about euro bond alone or everything else including the rampant corruption deals your so called president and deputy is involved in…. right now you’re asking stupid questions like someone who have just licked all the jiggers and cabbage water from her prostitute mother’s boreholed kuma. so is it proper to say that it’s proper for the useless and heartless dp to grab public land so long as it’s not in question at that particular moment? ??? kweli mtoto akizaliwa koinange ni malaya tu kama mamake…. I don’t blame you, I blame the dog that pregnated that prostitute to give birth to you instead of masturbating…..
Mau mau says
Faith it’s not about insult s I know you are an expert in vulgar language due to your back ground !!!!your Demi god just like you would introduce vitedawilis every time he was confronted with facts now instead of disputing my fact you result into insults you are a typical jaluo dem kuchuotho
Mulembe Bossy says
Yeah that’s why the STRUGGLE should be between the HAVES and the HAVE NOTS;a good recipe for revolution.In Kenya,the have nots dream of becoming the haves.They’re secure in their tribal camps.A reason why nobody wants to stand out i.e. comfortable in their tribal groups.Uoga si poa.
Anonymous says
this is the kind of leadership we have bn craving for in the opposition.it has eyes n ears everywhere..the opposition is at its best.keep it up
faith says
@mau mau? I thought you’re the master of insults in every topic, you thought you had monopoly over vulgar language? hata sisi twaweza hayo matusi….bring them on…..useless idiot. ..
I asked you whether it only about euro bond or corruption as a whole. .. you’re so much obsessed with raila kwani unataka akufire mkundu? If that’s the case forget it, he’s not mfiraji mkundu like ruto and your jubilee president. .. hata hivyo hawezi fira mkundu imefirwa na punda ama ng’ombe….
kamaa says
Who nkows kiandutu in kiambu country…your hands up…
kiptoo says
many have wished raila death,thy have died baba still standing,muringaro even called him shetani he is a begging vet doctor,michuki called him names,he found his name missin in heaven after killing young boys,
kamotho talked ill agnst him died a funeral chairman
kimunya did all he could he is dying slowly,mwiraria called him fool,he is full of disadvantages on sickbed
dick wathika used microphones to ,he died early before his age,
mama lucy called warthog who knows whereabouts
muskari kombo,shakombo, etc
DO NOT MESS WITH THE ANNOITED ONE
Kimkim says
See .. you think he is God. will he live forever??
paulwalls says
Leave alone even, kiambu go to nyeri, bara bara z. Youths plus old men get drunk as early as 5 in the morning kiambu if not for the luos, Kisii and luhyas who leave in places like kahawa Runda, and now ruka which is coming out, what else can you be proud of to b rich, ua a slave to ur politicians, they make sure the sell you coc bang, and cheap liquor so when ur dad lies on the other side of the road ur on this other side of the road, lets style up and get the president who can get us where we supposed to b, but not those who go there to make you stick to where you are, if of look keenly to Central politicians in one way or the other they were drug barons, ones they get their wealth they fight they way to politics, once the get that seat they clear their names because they are in power, so don’t tell us hear ur rich, because ur lords fear once the loose that post there wld b no biting of fingers or raping journalist’s because we would have learned pple in Parliament, who can drive a country 4wad not hooligans
Jm says
Kale njini,kiprop just bkoz unatombwa matako u think am like you,very wrong! Sodomist,rapist,murderers,looters,corrupt demons like ur bro alibaba ruto and the 40 thieves will never rule kenya. Forget it! You are so primitive and unfit to rule kenya. Your culture stinks! Circumcising primary sch girls just to marry them,who does that? Get civilised! No wonder the many cases sodomy are reported in eldoret! I bet u and ruto are the no.one suspect in all these. Baboons like u are with us humans by mistake,go back to the jungle where u came from and live with ur family hyena’s,snakes,warthog and crocodiles where u belong!! They will vote for ruto to lead them! Ati 2022 ruto atakuwa rais,rais wa nani?? Ama wa kale njini? Kale jinga kiprop,uko na mavi kichwani! Stupid idiots animals like u can even rape there mother’s n sister’s and sodomize there father’s,brother’s and son’s at the slightest opportunity. Kale jinga’s ruto and kiprop will burn in HELL!!!!!!!!!!!
Mau mau says
Am not sure who will be the next president of Kenya cos we live by gods willing but am very sure of who will never be the president of Kenya and that is none other than the big old boy aka prime mini star raila odinga
Jakawambi says
The uncircumcised jaluo gave Mrs Wambui Otieno very bright children hongera jaluo you did a wonderful things to wambui.
Rehema says
Let us build a united nation or else you will die poor in quary in north eastern with 3prezo from mt.kenya?
mohamed says
Guys if u dÃ±t remember 2007/2008 PEV see what’s going on Burundi ……peace,peace …..Burundi is burning
and stupid people lyk u has starting man eat man society avoid ethnicities comments.
Uhuru ruto and Raila are friends dÃ±t fool by their utterance. …They call dailly seat high tables together
mbugus says
all you arguing about kikuyu or luo are damn fools…what solution can you offer for kenya and kenyans? I am a kikuyu,i dnt hate any tribe in kenya and i think way beyond our tribal lines…if u say kikuyu thief cjui luo poor..some kikuyus i no r in extreme poverty..some luo i kna are thieves also…who are u..what are u? What do u have to offer?
wasted nation says
unless each and every kenyan including uhuru,ruto,raila and everyone change kenya will never change,
fuda says
I am 100%+ sure whatever Ruto ‘may have’ grabbed or ‘stolen’, was before his unity with Uhuru. If u calculate period Ruto amekua na Uhuru kwa politics na ile Raila amekua na Ruto utashangaa sana !
Ruto na Uhuru ni rika moja rika ambayo Raila ni Buda wao AND NOT PARTNER !
RAILA HAS TO RETIRE PLEASE
Msema-Kweli says
WE ARE A SOCIETY THAT EXALTS THIEVES & THE CORRUPT WHO ARE WORSE THAN ACTUAL MURDERERS. WHEN A CORRUPT MAN STEALS CASH MEANT TO BENEFIT A WHOLE NATION OR COUNTY, RESULTING INTO DEATH OF MULTITUDES DUE TO STARVATION, THAT IS DANGEROUS. SOME, WE HEAR ARE AUDACIOUSLY BUILDING OBVER 10BILLION KSHS HOUSES/HOMES. SHAME ON SUCH- WHETHER THE MONEY IS GENUINE OR ILL-GOTTEN. NOT IN A 3RD WORLD COUNTRY WHERE PPL IN BARINGO TURKANA ARE FAMISHED AND DYING OF HUNGER.
NOW THAT THE ANGLICAN & CATHOLIC CHURCHES HAVE REJECTED THE LOOT FROM POLITICIANS WHO SEEM TO BE CLEANING THEIR MONIES THROUGH DONATIONS TO CHURCHES, LET’S SEE WHAT HAPPENS NEXT….. GOD WHO SEES AND HEARS THE PRAYERS OF INSIGNIFICANT KENYANS, WILL UNMASK THEM & THE DEVILS PLACE(BOTTOMLESS PIT) WILL BE WAITING FORM THEM.
=FOR THE ARDENT MATERIALISTIC, KINDLY PONDER ON THIS: Learn to hold loosely all that is not eternal. -Royden
Ill fares the land, to hastening ills a prey, where wealth accumulates, and men decay. –Oliver Goldsmith
Anonymous says
2 Chronicles 7:14- If My people who
are called by My name will humble
themselves, and pray and seek My
face, and turn from their wicked ways,
then I will hear from heaven, and will
forgive their sin and heal their land.