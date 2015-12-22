HOW RESURGENT Raila UNMASKED William Ruto on Citizen TV interview with Hussein Mohammed

RAILA THROWS THE GAUNTLET

By Jackson Omondi

Enough. That was the import of “The RAO interview.” RAO is fed up with Ruto’s political bickering. For close to three years, Raila Odinga has been on the receiving end of Ruto’s constant attacks. Appearing on a special interview with Citizen TV’s Hussein Mohammed, RAO got a perfect cue to unload on the Deputy President and went straight for the jugular!

And yes, he went ‘there’. For the first time ever, Ruto’s land grabbing lawsuit in which he was ordered to shell out five million shillings was being talked about on national TV. To drive his point home, RAO emphasized that the plaintiff in that case was actually Ruto’s neighbor!

RAO was just getting warmed up. The lang’ata school playground also got a prime time slot. But the most devastating salvo came in the form of a narrative. Without mentioning YK92 brigade by names, he talked about a man who came out of college, never had a payslip en route to parliament and then started amassing wealth. He further questioned the source of sudden wealth that the DP routinely brandishes around the country in harambees.

One thing is clear: Raila is fed up with the politics of ‘abunuasi and yule Jamaa wa whatever.’ His choice of words indicate that he will not take Ruto’s belligerent utterances lying down. Ruto had his turn and now RAO is holding court.

Thanks to Raila’s solid presentation, Ruto will now have to yell his way out of real cases that now lay squarely in the public domain. In a span of five minutes, RAO managed to crown Ruto a ‘hypocrite’ whose behavior is a national embarrassment and exhibit ‘A’ that the Jubilee adminstration is rich in corruption. For a man so bored and too idle due to lack of tangible portfolio and has resorted to yelling and shouting himself hoarse to get recognition, it will be interesting to see how he responds to this political indictment.

QUESTION: Where was this RAO in late 2012 to early 2013? I like this RAO better.