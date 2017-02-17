”Respect DP Ruto or else we will JOIN Raila’s NASA”- Senator Murkomen Tells STATEHOUSE Operatives

Outarged by constant negative leaks about DP Ruto and also the outrigt sideling of the URP wing in Jubilee party, Elgeyo Marakwet senator Hon Murkomen has hit out at Statehouse operatives, here is what he was quoted saying:>>

“We will not be mistreated in Jubilee, we also paid the price like our brothers in TNA by then.

We want to tell our brothers from Mount Kenya and other parts of this country that we will not seat this, otherwise we can as well join NASA if our presence is not meaningful to Jubilee.

Anyone trying to undermine our effort and presence in Jubileee will end up loosing everything because D.P William Ruto is also the product of this country and he champion’s for the formation of Jubileee party.

We are ready to work with anybody including KANU Chairman Gedion Moi and my strongest opponent former I/G but let’s not be intimidated we can join any coalition like NASA we can as well work with Mashinani and UDM. Respect DP William Ruto. Sen: Murkomen.