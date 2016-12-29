”Raila to WIN by 60% Against Uhuru’s 40% of Presidential Vote”- Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi says

Cord leader Raila Odinga beat President Uhuru Kenyatta in a twitter opinion poll sanctioned by lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi on Tuesday.

In the poll, 60 per cent of the lawyer’s followers who voted said they will back Raila if election for presidency were held today.

At least 40 per cent of the ‘voters’, who the Star cannot independently verify, said they will back Uhuru for a second term.

If election for president of the Republic of kenya was called for today whom would you vote for — Ahmednasir Abdullahi (@ahmednasirlaw) December 27, 2016



“Polls closed. A total 7,012 voters cast their votes. Uhuru 40%…Raila 60%,” Ahmednasir said, “This is a scientific polling…don’t worry…no rigging here…”

Senators, journalists, politicians are among those who took part in the poll which stirred heated debate on the lawyer’s timeline.

“@ahmednasirlaw current results makes one wonder about the recent released opinion poll on the same?,” Esther Passaris, Nairobi businesswoman, said.

“Tired argument. Do your research better,” former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth is a Uhuru/Uthamaki supporter said.

Journalist James Smart said: “@ahmednasirlaw your poll is more reliable than Ipsos,”

In a quick rejoinder Ahmednasir said: “@jamessmat …and I can confess that 65 to 70% of my Kenyan twitter followers identify themselves as ‘Jubilee’…”

The opinion poll was heavily endorsed by users, with many saying it reflects the situation ahead of the 2017 general election.

Opinion poll companies top among Them Ipsos,Infotrack etc usually samples an average of 2000-3000 correspondents. Lawyer Ahmednassir sampled a total of over 7000 where Odinga scooped 60% against Uhuru’s 40% said Phelix G

This is a digital scientific research which is very open & transparent and that which merely disapproves the manual razzmattazz being ranted by Duale and cohorts.

Khaemba Peter ‏said: “Retweeting doesn’t interfere with the results. It only widens the sample space which makes it more reliable,”

“@ahmednasirlaw @IpsosKe Now this is Real Opinion Polls. All people represented. A true reflection of the desire and will of Kenyan people,”a user identified as Justus ‏said.