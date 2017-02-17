Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

BREAKING: Raila Receives Turkana MP Hon Lodepe into ODM, Dumps Uhuru Jubilee

BREAKING: Raila Receives Turkana MP Hon Lodepe into ODM, Dumps Uhuru Jubilee

10 Comments

Photo: Turkana Central MP John Lodepe with @RailaOdinga in Lokichar in Turkana South. He is formerly Dep. Party Leader URP
A Jubilee MP Hon John Lodepe of Turkana Central to defect to @TheODMparty, has been received by PL @RailaOdinga

Comments

  7. Raila baba
    Raila president
    Raila everything
    If he had just picked a phone call from AU summit, Amin’s could have been the chairperson call raila the enigma of world politics

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer