BREAKING: Raila Receives Turkana MP Hon Lodepe into ODM, Dumps Uhuru Jubilee February 17, 2017 10 Comments Photo: Turkana Central MP John Lodepe with @RailaOdinga in Lokichar in Turkana South. He is formerly Dep. Party Leader URP A Jubilee MP Hon John Lodepe of Turkana Central to defect to @TheODMparty, has been received by PL @RailaOdinga
Comments
OPIYO says
Admin where is the first post that indicated that Raila was humiliated by Turkana youths?
lads says
It seems they have deleted it…..
otunga george says
Jubilee ba key bure,na bado
Nzilu says
MIGORI SENATOR HON. WINFRED MICHAGE DEFECTS FROM ODM, Dumps Raila ODM.
Anonymous says
defects from senatorial to vie kuria west mp. ground is hot.
Adingo Elvis Ochieng says
Some youths are testing the depth of the waters, firing live bullets at Raila, they are forgeting the consequents their ill acts would cost this nation.
Khalwaleist says
JUBILEE IS COMPLETELY FINISHED IN RIFTVALLEY…!!
Charles says
Raila baba
Raila president
Raila everything
If he had just picked a phone call from AU summit, Amin’s could have been the chairperson call raila the enigma of world politics
Otti says
I still remember nyef nyef nyef nyef. come 8/8/17. woooohhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
AJOS JAVATICAN says
MACHAGE IS JUST BUT ASCUM! SINCE HE WAS ELECTED MIGORI SENATOR,HE’S NEVER COME BACK N HAS SENSED DEFEAT IN 2017.