Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Raila to tour Ndhiwa constituency, Homa Bay County

Raila to tour Ndhiwa constituency, Homa Bay County

15 Comments

CORD Leader Raila Odinga will tour Ndhiwa constituency, Homa Bay County.

During the Thursday visit to Ndhiwa, Odinga is expected to launch electronic membership registration drive for party members at Ndhiwa Town Hall, meet local leaders and inspect various projects in the constituency.

Later in the afternoon, Mr. Odinga will address a major political rally at Ndhiwa Primary School starting 2pm. Ndhiwa is home to Sukari Industries, which is the only sugar industry in the whole of Homa Bay County.

When Odinga visited Ndhiwa early this year, he had gone to pay his last respects to the late Mama Monica Amolo, long-serving matron of ODM.

 

 

Comments

  3. nowonder u call penis,how can u abuse ababa eti ameingia na uzee yet baba is going for an important mision in ndiwa,how fool are u ,lets reason up as big people and lets not post comment because people are posing coment.Baba endelea na hiyo miradi

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer