Raila to tour Ndhiwa constituency, Homa Bay County

CORD Leader Raila Odinga will tour Ndhiwa constituency, Homa Bay County.
During the Thursday visit to Ndhiwa, Odinga is expected to launch electronic membership registration drive for party members at Ndhiwa Town Hall, meet local leaders and inspect various projects in the constituency.
Later in the afternoon, Mr. Odinga will address a major political rally at Ndhiwa Primary School starting 2pm. Ndhiwa is home to Sukari Industries, which is the only sugar industry in the whole of Homa Bay County.
When Odinga visited Ndhiwa early this year, he had gone to pay his last respects to the late Mama Monica Amolo, long-serving matron of ODM.
Comments
Anonymous says
Hahaha funny is this news????
penis says
ni uzee unamsumbua.let us understand him,
Juma Jacob says
nowonder u call penis,how can u abuse ababa eti ameingia na uzee yet baba is going for an important mision in ndiwa,how fool are u ,lets reason up as big people and lets not post comment because people are posing coment.Baba endelea na hiyo miradi
George Ayara says
Baba welcome home
kisumuvoice says
Baba ni mzee ndiyo lakini akili ni digital na wewe caling Baba mzee you wan’t hit 40YEARS i promise you
VINCENT OKANG'A says
BABA FOR PRESIDENT 2017 This time we gona enter state house direct
Anonymous says
The PREMIER is the leader whom we want to lead the country coz most of us we r unemployed due to tribalism in this government of today
Anonymous says
No the premire.the president that never was
Stevo says
Lets give Raila a peaceful mind to lead kenyans 2017
Anonymous says
He can lead you not kenyans. Over 56 % hatumtaki.
Lucas khahongo says
Jakom we r seriouxly waiting 2 hear uar wordx ov wixdom plz wellcome ndhiwa
Lucas khahongo says
Baba xambody iz dextroying ua xeat plz go hold it thiz month no matter wot will hppen we care not n we r bhind u
pasmer says
I can die 4 baba
Mbwayoh Jasper Otieno Obura Odongo says
let Baba go and rest hm instead ov telling us errows ama niaje mxez c n hvo
Isaac owino says
Sometimes we talk not thinking wat has happened n wat is to happen baba will take us where nobody can take us ukia gima uwach.