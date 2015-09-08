Raila to tour Ndhiwa constituency, Homa Bay County

CORD Leader Raila Odinga will tour Ndhiwa constituency, Homa Bay County.

During the Thursday visit to Ndhiwa, Odinga is expected to launch electronic membership registration drive for party members at Ndhiwa Town Hall, meet local leaders and inspect various projects in the constituency.

Later in the afternoon, Mr. Odinga will address a major political rally at Ndhiwa Primary School starting 2pm. Ndhiwa is home to Sukari Industries, which is the only sugar industry in the whole of Homa Bay County.

When Odinga visited Ndhiwa early this year, he had gone to pay his last respects to the late Mama Monica Amolo, long-serving matron of ODM.