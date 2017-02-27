Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

BREAKING: Raila STORMS Meru County in Style, Turns Uhuru Support UPSIDE DOWN #MadLove4NASA

BREAKING: Raila STORMS Meru County in Style, Turns Uhuru Support UPSIDE DOWN #MadLove4NASA

2 Comments


Opposition leader Raila Odinga has chided Jubilee for not delivering election pledges, he wooed Meru electorate by promising to ease cost of living within 90 days in office.

While speaking in Meru Kalonzo Musyoka asked Meru people to support NASA in the coming election stating that the current government has failed to bring development to the country, saying that they are only riding on the previous administration’s achievements.

Comments

  1. Please Hon Raila Odinga, Kalonzo. Mudavadi and Weta. Pleas remove your hats whenever you are addressing the wananchi. This obssession with wearing of the hat should stop.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer