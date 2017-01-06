BREAKING: Raila, Governor Joho DEPARTS to Accra Ghana To ATTEND INAGURATION of New President H.E Nana Addo Akufo-Addo

RAILA LEAVES FOR GHANA PRESIDENTIAL INAGURATION:

Opposition Leader Rt Hon Raila Odinga has left the country for Ghana to attend the inauguration of H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the fifth president of the Fourth Republic of Ghana set for Saturday, January 7, 2017.

Mr Odinga left for Accra, Ghana at 8 am today accompanied by ODM Deputy Party Leader H.E. Ali Hassan Joho, the Governor of the County of Mombasa and Langata MP Aspirant and long time friend Hon Ahmed Papa Ibrahim.

While in Ghana, Mr Odinga and his delegation will meet sections of the new administration.

Akufo-Addo won the election at the third attempt, cementing the country’s reputation as a standard bearer of democracy in a region that has been blighted by civil wars and coups.

He defeated President John Mahama by 53.8 per cent votes, against 44.4 per cent, sparking celebration in the capital Accra.

Mahama called to congratulate him.

He will return to Nairobi early next week.