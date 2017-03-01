Raila NASA ‘TSUNAMI for Change’ is Building Up, The struggling Middle class, Jobless youth, rural poor, Hunger Striken folks, Street hawkers….

A TSUNAMI IS BUILDING UP, A movement by the Poor Struggling Citizens, from Baringo to Muranga…

By Gilbert Kenya

After a few days sabbatical from these streets and a deserved break from the usual political banter, I am back to wish everyone a happy new month. However I couldn’t help but notice 3 quick latest developments in our political landscape.

1. NASA has taken the country by storm. An unstoppable Tsunami is in the offing. After their triumphant entry into Eldoret and Meru in the past one week, I am now convinced that a big chunk of watu wa Kalenjin and Meru nations wako ndaaaaaaani, ndaaaaani, ndaaaani, yaani ndaaaaani tu sana ya NASA kabisaa! Remember these are areas traditionally perceived to be in the heartland of the so called Jubilee political strongholds.



2. Jubilee has been living in denial and in their signature arrogant style, they’ve dismissed the huge crowds NASA has been attracting in areas that overwhelmingly voted for them in 2013, as made of idling, jobless youths. None other than Kiraitu Murungi, the man with a famous laughter a twisted mouth, has said that, “The people of Meru don’t Rove Raira. Those crownds are made up of indlers and njobless youth.”

So, in essence, what this man is telling us is that, Jubilee has terribly failed to deliver on their promise to create a million jobs annually. Instead, we now have thousands of jobless youths whose main work is to attend political rallies! How idiotic can some leaders get? Meanwhile, some usually notorious noisemakers have gone underground. Anybody seen Murkomen and Duale lately?

3. Kenyans are an angry lot. Strikes are the order of the day, with a doctors’ strike having dragged on for three months now, and a lectures’ strike in its second month. Insecurity in some parts of Rift Valley threatens to escalate into full-blown tribal clashes. Drought and famine continue to ravage several parts of the country as thousands stare at death in eye through starvation, while the gov’t continues to get its priorities perfectly wrong! All this anger is going to snowball into a gargantuan wave of change and something has to give.

Kenyans have never yearned for change more than they do now. That is why the gathering NASA storm will soon sweep Jubilee, and any debris that stand on the way between Kenyans and change, into the sea. CHANGE will be inevitable come August 8th this year. Woe unto you if you stand between Kenyans and change. It is time for any right-thinking Kenyan to stand on the right side of history by choosing CHANGE. Something must give.