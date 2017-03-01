BREAKING: Raila NASA holds Discussions with DIPLOMATS of USA, EU Members States and Canada

NASA PRINCIPALS MEET DIPLOMATIC COMMUNITY:

Principals of the National Super Alliance Hon Raila Odinga, Hon Kalonzo Musyoka, Sen. Moses Wetangula and Hon Musalia Mudavadi this afternoon held discussions with members of the diplomatic community in Nairobi that constitute the Donor Group on Elections.

At the meeting were ambassadors and high commissioners from the European Union Delegation, the European Union member nations, the US and Canada.

Discussions focussed on developments in the Opposition including the formation of NASA and the preparations for the August elections. The meeting took place at the request of the group as part of a routine consultation between political parties and other stakeholders in the electoral process.

