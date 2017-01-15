BREAKING: Raila Moves to VANQUISH Uhuru Corrupt Jubilee OUT of POWER and Restore Kenya, To OVERSEE Voter Registration Countrywide

NASA, CORD and ODM leader Raila Odinga will personally oversee mass voter registration exercise. A schedule (see below) from his office indicates Mr. Odinga intends to visit Nyanza, Coast, North Eastern, Western, Eastern and Rift Valley regions.
January 2017
Wednesday 18th 10.00 am Busia
• Malaba Town
• Busia Stadium
11.30 am Siaya • Ihindi – Siaya Town
• Ugunja Market
12.30 pm Kisumu
• Katito
Thursday 19th 10.00 am Nyamira
11.00 am Kisii
11.30 am Homa-Bay
12.30 pm Migori
Monday 23rd 10.00 am Vihiga
• Shamakhokho, Kakamega
Bungoma
• Posta Grounds
Trans-Nzoia
• Kitale Town
Tuesday 24th 10.00 am West Pokot
• Kacheliba
11.00 am Elgeyo Marakwet
• Kapcherop
12.00 noon Turkana
Friday 27th 10.00 am Machakos
11.00 am Kitui
12.00 noon Makueni
Saturday 28th 10.00 am Taita Taveta
• Mwatate
11.00 am Kwale
• Jomo Kenyatta Primary Ramisi
12.00 noon Mombasa
Sunday 29th 10.00 am Kilifi
11.00 am Tana River
12.00 noon Lamu
Tuesday 31st 10.00 am Kajiado
Ishinya
Lototoni
February 2017, Wednesday 1st 10.00 am Narok
• Kilgoris
• Narosura Market
Other areas to be announced later.
