BREAKING: Raila Moves to VANQUISH Uhuru Corrupt Jubilee OUT of POWER and Restore Kenya, To OVERSEE Voter Registration Countrywide

NASA, CORD and ODM leader Raila Odinga will personally oversee mass voter registration exercise. A schedule (see below) from his office indicates Mr. Odinga intends to visit Nyanza, Coast, North Eastern, Western, Eastern and Rift Valley regions.

January 2017

Wednesday 18th 10.00 am Busia

• Malaba Town
• Busia Stadium
11.30 am Siaya • Ihindi – Siaya Town
• Ugunja Market
12.30 pm Kisumu
• Katito
Thursday 19th 10.00 am Nyamira

11.00 am Kisii

11.30 am Homa-Bay

12.30 pm Migori

Monday 23rd 10.00 am Vihiga
• Shamakhokho, Kakamega
Bungoma
• Posta Grounds
Trans-Nzoia
• Kitale Town

Tuesday 24th 10.00 am West Pokot
• Kacheliba
11.00 am Elgeyo Marakwet
• Kapcherop
12.00 noon Turkana

Friday 27th 10.00 am Machakos

11.00 am Kitui

12.00 noon Makueni

Saturday 28th 10.00 am Taita Taveta
• Mwatate
11.00 am Kwale
• Jomo Kenyatta Primary Ramisi

12.00 noon Mombasa

Sunday 29th 10.00 am Kilifi

11.00 am Tana River

12.00 noon Lamu

Tuesday 31st 10.00 am Kajiado
Ishinya
Lototoni

February 2017, Wednesday 1st 10.00 am Narok
• Kilgoris
• Narosura Market

Other areas to be announced later.

Comments

  11. This is happening because Uhuru Jubilee government has failed Kenyans miserably.

    A trend in Kisii county of burning to death old people has become worrying

    These old people targeted tend to be suspected to be witches and wizards even though some might be innocent

    Residents of a village in Kisii county burnt two women alive after suspecting them to be witches.

  13. The best way this time for Baba is to call rallies in those area mentioned and lead the masses to the registration centers for them to be registered as voters because they always attend rallies well but they don;t wan;t to register as voters.This time round leave nothing to chance BABA!

  17. you call yourself opiyo, you sound like a buffoon! a yokel! an indolent! a nincompoop! in fact you are the best definition of the term idiot! Thick minded upcoming gikuyu mafia! all that your likes knows is to take muratina# mogoka# and even have no time for your women, giving them sexual dissatisfaction coz all you know is muratina! so I don’t expect u to argue even on political grounds with logics

  18. We as opposition supporters we will do our best to ensure everyone Has a vote. We beg our your ladies and women to get registered as voters and vote for the opposition I cannot imagine being in 5yrs in Jubilee government Kenyans its time to decide choices have consicuances

