CORD has called for NATION WIDE mass protests on 4th January 2016- this is to protest Uhuru regime’s violent change of electoral laws to facilitate rigging in 2017 general election.
BREAKING: Raila CORD LIVE Press CONFERENCE Following CHAOS in Parliament By Uhuru Jubilee MPs
Comments
Atieno says
Keep making noise. While jp mps are making laws.
George says
stupid idiot
the student says
i am not fool siwezi kula tear gas u come with excuse you fool go to hell
Anonymous says
Macho makubwa ya chura haitamzuia ngombe kunywa maji. Hayo macho ni ya mamba.
Railatorium says
we shall be there in large numbers…mobilize,mobilize, mobilize, nairobi, mombasa, kakamega,kisii,kisumu,machakos,makueni, migori,kilifi,baringo,
busia,kajiado,garrisa.kitale.kericho.mpeketoni,kwale.lamu. siaya.
isiolo, turkana.meru.
Pascal says
Mbele iko sawa, we can’t watch & remain silent when these idiot are raping our country openly
KIAMBU says
atieno i’think time of jbl is over so don commit sueside wen uhuru is starts his from stat house to kiambu ihope that u,wont collups by that time
mamai says
Partispation confirmed…..how I long for that day.ready to give ma life for the benefit of future generation………..
AMINA says
nawaonea huruma wale watu wa uthamaki…si mtatwangwa kila corner ya kenya
coz mume spread everywhere like some bad virus.