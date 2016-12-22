Kenya Today

BREAKING: Raila CORD LIVE Press CONFERENCE Following CHAOS in Parliament By Uhuru Jubilee MPs

CORD has called for NATION WIDE mass protests on 4th January 2016- this is to protest Uhuru regime’s violent change of electoral laws to facilitate rigging in 2017 general election.



  4. we shall be there in large numbers…mobilize,mobilize, mobilize, nairobi, mombasa, kakamega,kisii,kisumu,machakos,makueni, migori,kilifi,baringo,
    busia,kajiado,garrisa.kitale.kericho.mpeketoni,kwale.lamu. siaya.
    isiolo, turkana.meru.

  6. atieno i’think time of jbl is over so don commit sueside wen uhuru is starts his from stat house to kiambu ihope that u,wont collups by that time

  7. Partispation confirmed…..how I long for that day.ready to give ma life for the benefit of future generation………..

  8. nawaonea huruma wale watu wa uthamaki…si mtatwangwa kila corner ya kenya
    coz mume spread everywhere like some bad virus.

