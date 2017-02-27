VIDEO: Raila and kalonzo SPEECH in Meru, Promised a Robust Economy, Good Governace and Rescuing Miraa Farmers





The National Super Alliance supreme leader Raila Odinga on Monday asked Meru residents to support their bid to remove Jubilee from power during the August poll.

The former premier who was accompanied by Wiper Democratic Party boss and former vice president Kalonzo musyoka said their team was best placed to unite the country and steer development.

The two NASA luminaries who were accompanied by a dozen MPs said Jubilee has failed to fulfill most of the things it had promised to do for Kenyans during their first term in power.

They were treated to a rousing reception when they addressed meetings in Timau, Makutano, Meru Town and Laare in Igembe North.

The two said they will introduce robust development projects unlike those that President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto ‘commissioned but failed’.

Raila singled out the Miraa farmers’ woes, saying the lot is suffering since the state has failed to protect their trade amid increased taxation in Somalia.

“They gave Sh1 billion to cushion Miraa farmers. Have you seen the money? Has the task force formed to improve the sector produced any results,” Raila asked.

“If you vote for us, we will make a difference within 90 days after we take office,” he said amid cheers from the gathering at the Laare Stadium in Igembe.

