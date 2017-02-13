RAILA Jets to Kwale for the BURIAL of Senator Boy Juma Boy, ODM Stalwart and Key Ally



CORD Leader Raila Odinga, scheduled to shortly depart for Coast to pay last respects to his close ally the late Hon. Sen. Boy Juma Boy.

The CORD is currently at Gusii Stadium receiving Gusii Commmunity Jubilee defectors into ODM

The former Prime Minister mourned the senator and described him as a great orator and bold ODM soldier.

Boy Juma Boy will be remembered for his oratory skills and the masterly of a perfect Swahili language and defender of minority rights

