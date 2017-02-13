RAILA Jets to Kwale for the BURIAL of Senator Boy Juma Boy, ODM Stalwart and Key Ally

CORD Leader Raila Odinga, scheduled to shortly depart for Coast to pay last respects to his close ally the late Hon. Sen. Boy Juma Boy.
The CORD is currently at Gusii Stadium receiving Gusii Commmunity Jubilee defectors into ODM
The former Prime Minister mourned the senator and described him as a great orator and bold ODM soldier.
Boy Juma Boy will be remembered for his oratory skills and the masterly of a perfect Swahili language and defender of minority rights
Comments
Stephen Kahindi Kilifi County says
Hon Boy Juma Boy.. You will be missed by many by your coast brothers and sisters. Rest In Peace… Hon Boy Juma Boy.
RICHARD ARAP says
Poleni wana wa coast mumepoteza mtu wa maana saana msema kweli.Lakini Mungu aliwapa JOHO pia anafuata nyayo za ukweli jubilee isitishe nyinyi pigeni kura 100% NASA.
Mkasa J says
Why didnt Uhuru save Juma Boy? How did he save Wangui Mbatia
https://www.kenyans.co.ke/news/how-uhuru-saved-activist-wangui-mbatia-dennis-itumbi-reveals-16761
Ongeri says
RIP JUMA BOY God bye
Anonymous says
It’s very big loss to all the Kenyans and may the family know the comfort of the LORD.