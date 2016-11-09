Raila CONGRATULATES USA President Elect-Donald J Trump

RAILA ODINGA’S MESSAGE OF CONGRATULATIONS TO PRESIDENT-ELECT DONALD TRUMP:
The people of the United States of America have spoken. We congratulate President-elect Mr. Donald Trump on his hard-won and resounding victory for the presidency. We wish the President-Elect success in the most immediate challenge of bringing America back together and rallying the world behind his victory.
It is our hope that under Mr Trump, the US will continue support for democracy and promotion of good governance and human rights around the world.
PRESIDENT RAILA ODINGA; EGH, ODM, IEBC
NOVEMBER 9, 2016.
Comments
Anonymous says
Nice,one lesson from trump to you rao…neva accept a rigged poll,accept only if u win..and we the people are ready,jst lik trump supporters to defend your victory,even with blood
LEMUKOREL JOHN says
He thrive in division and poverty. He attended Crooked hillary democrats campaigns he preferred crooked hillary more than trump.
Hypocrisy hypocrisy
Backwardness backwardness
pettyness pettyness pettyness
Sure odm is odingalism and odingalism is opposition.
ati president raila odinga yes 4 kisumu and kibera.
Ati raila e.g.h yes 4 hooligans and men in black
ati i.e.b.c yes 4 odm party nomanations wizi.
Kigeugeu he is look 4 political millage from trump victory BURUKENGE.
Anonymous says
I guess you haven’t gone to school.. Based from your argument there is need to question your education
Anonymous says
haha wow that says it all
Anonymous says
Be positive
erastus says
pls have courtesy towards others.
kennedy says
That is according to you stupid
REAL MGIRIAMA HALISI says
maybe you are the stupid.
Anonymous says
Do not talk like a donkey receiving heavy bags on its back ……think before u jot hottest snail…
clofford oginga says
Rails you will become the president elect 2017 even if it means by our blood. You deserve it. Kenya is not for Gikuyu community
Anonymous says
For sure you reason like a kid style up my learned
YOSEPH YIMBO says
#NO TO CORD HYPOCRISY NO TO JUBILEE WAKULA NYAMA.
YOUR ARE JUST LIKE HILLARY THAT WHY YOU SUPPORTED HER.
You had your time as prime minister to make kisumu great.
you had your time as mp 4 kibera to make kibera great 4 25 years.
Just like Hillary what did you do with prime-minister office you were a thorn in kibaki development you were defending your corrupt ministers @:anyang nyong nhif clinix hospital scandal,
@otieno kajwang immigration scandal
@ngilu umma dam scandal,
@orengo lamu land scandals. What about maize scandal what about kazi kwa vijana what about triton oil scandal.
You time is also up we say no to old guard and current corrupt jubilee regime.
Anti Jap says
Then put your mother to state House?
owiti george says
we need mature politics not hatred lets copy American then Kenya will be as good as other respected nations
Mokaya Jeremy says
The Americans have spoken. Trump struggled to gain trust from the Americans. We need change in Kenya. Enough of jubilee’s endless scandals that have completely ruined the economy. Our beautiful country is dying. Mega corruption scandals, extrajudicial killings, false promises, tribalism and unequal distribution of resources. We need change and make Kenya great again. We have learned a lot from the USA election. Our shilling is weakening every day. Jubilee has done absolutely nothing in the fight against corruption. The president should be warned from the USA polls. Next year hatutakubali ujinga. #uhuru must go.
erastus says
kama ni mate, wote, kama nyama wote
REAL MGIRIAMA HALISI says
The best lesson you should have learned here is that Raila will never make it to state house. Clinton had the most noisy making supporters just like Raila has.
adadaco says
what I might not know is the next president of Kenya. What am sure of Uhuruto will not rule in 2017
ja kano says
Kogelo state voted Clinton. We we unasema nini Ong’er weewe
mwariama imanyara says
Mature politics is the way to go. Just give positive comments where it deserves. Negatively at times poses primativety.
Frankline oyingo says
Americans thanx 4 ur wel done job.
crispin says
American politics has just taught us the right thing in politics and its the high time we as Kenyans need to come out millions of political crisis and scandal, fellow Kenyans its the high time we need to exercise our democratic power and not our ethnic power. Lets all learn to stand for the right person, the leader who will take us to the next level. Its a shame that four years after elections we are still in arguments of who could have made the best President. Its time to make progression and give our leaders ample time to guide us.
Richard Arap says
We should be human in Africa like amerika, I heard nkurunziza congratulating trump was it in order jameni for somebody like him to do that while he forcefully contesting against constitution 2 terms? What do these people want Africa to look like? Shame on museveni and the dictator Mugabe.
REAL DONALD TRUMP. says
Am gonna teach kenyas leaders a lesson,then we gonna make kenya great again like i did to USA.
mtetezi statistician says
Kenya is great!!! it has been voted globally as the best destination for investors. global leaders have come to attest this……… when we stop being petty ………… petty, backwardness………………… … . . . ,thriving in poverty, propaganda, tribal incitements……. odingaism,molasses plant theft,kq ,pesa kwa vijana mshahara kwa rao,uganga……. human sacrifice…….. devil worship…….,. Kenya is great under jubilee
wambui Wolf says
CORD will make Kenya great again.
we will end corruption grabbing looting by the murderous ‘MEXICANS OF KENYA’.
we will build a BIG WALL and they will stay there alone.
we will deport them.
Jakes says
accept the outcome next year
three time loser 97,07,2013