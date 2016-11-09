Raila CONGRATULATES USA President Elect-Donald J Trump



RAILA ODINGA’S MESSAGE OF CONGRATULATIONS TO PRESIDENT-ELECT DONALD TRUMP:

The people of the United States of America have spoken. We congratulate President-elect Mr. Donald Trump on his hard-won and resounding victory for the presidency. We wish the President-Elect success in the most immediate challenge of bringing America back together and rallying the world behind his victory.

It is our hope that under Mr Trump, the US will continue support for democracy and promotion of good governance and human rights around the world.

PRESIDENT RAILA ODINGA; EGH, ODM, IEBC

NOVEMBER 9, 2016.