Raila CONDOLES Naivasha Accident Victims Families and Kenyans in General

CONDOLENCE MESSAGE ON NAIVASHA ACCIDENT:

Our country has woken up to the terrible news of tens of lives lost on the road in Naivasha last night in what is one of the most horrific accidents this year.

This is a terrible time and a painful way to lose a family member or a friend, just when we are all looking forward to marking Christmas and celebrating the New Year.

Mama Ida and I pass our deepest condolences to the families that have lost loved ones in this accident and wish speedy recovery to the wounded.

I understand that a number of our security officers who were on the road on duty are among the casualties. It is a terrible loss to the country and to their families. We join their families and colleagues in prayers.

We also extend deep appreciation of the security officers at the scene of the accident struggling at this moment to identify bodies and to get the traffic moving again. They have shown dedication and diligence and I urge all road users and the general public to cooperate with them and help lessen the burden of work at the scene.

At this moment of the year, it is our prayer that every Kenyan will exercise caution on the road so we avoid loss of lives.

May God console and be a source of strengths to the bereaved.

RT. HON RAILA ODINGA

DECEMBER 11, 2016